10 Simple Ways Seniors Can Keep Their Knees Healthy, Strong and Pain-Free as They Age, According to Experts

For many older adults, the knees are the first joints to complain. Climbing stairs, getting out of a chair or taking a long walk can become harder with age, and for millions of Americans, knee pain eventually limits daily life.

Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, affects about 33 million U.S. adults and is a leading cause of disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The knee is one of the joints most commonly affected, and the risk rises with age. Research has suggested that about half of adults may develop knee osteoarthritis by age 85.

But experts say knee problems are not an inevitable part of aging. Regular movement, a healthy weight and a few smart habits can help protect the joints and keep older adults active and independent for longer.

Here are 10 tips to help seniors keep their knees healthy.

1. Keep moving

It may seem counterintuitive, but staying active is one of the best things people can do for sore or aging knees. Doctors increasingly recommend physical activity, rather than rest, to help manage osteoarthritis.

"The most dangerous exercise you can do when you have arthritis is none," Kate Lorig, director of the Patient Education Research Center at Stanford University, has said.

Movement helps nourish the cartilage in the joints, keeps muscles strong and reduces stiffness. According to the CDC, moderate physical activity at least three times a week can significantly reduce the risk of arthritis-related disability in older adults with knee osteoarthritis.

2. Choose low-impact exercise

Not all exercise is equally kind to the knees. Low-impact activities such as walking, swimming, water aerobics, cycling and tai chi provide the benefits of exercise without putting excessive stress on the joints.

Water-based exercise can be especially helpful for people with significant knee pain, because the water supports body weight while still allowing muscles to work.

Federal health guidelines recommend that older adults aim for about 150 minutes of moderate activity each week, though people with joint pain should start slowly and build up gradually.

3. Strengthen the muscles around the knee

Strong muscles act like shock absorbers for the knee joint. Strengthening the quadriceps on the front of the thigh, the hamstrings on the back and the hip muscles can help stabilize the knee and reduce strain.

Simple exercises such as sit-to-stand from a chair, leg raises, wall sits and step-ups can be done at home with little or no equipment. A physical therapist can help design a safe routine.

4. Maintain a healthy weight

Body weight has a major impact on knee health. The knees absorb forces equal to three to six times a person's body weight when walking or climbing stairs, according to researchers.

Wake Forest University researchers say losing just one pound can take about four pounds of pressure off the knees. Even modest weight loss can make a meaningful difference for people who are overweight.

"We found that we can have even more profound impact with 10 percent weight loss," said Shannon Mihalko, a behavioral psychologist at Wake Forest University who studies knee osteoarthritis.

5. Stretch to stay flexible

Stiff muscles can pull on the knee and limit movement. Gentle stretching of the calves, hamstrings and quadriceps can improve flexibility, reduce stiffness and help maintain a full range of motion.

Stretching is often most effective after a short warm-up, such as a few minutes of walking, when muscles are warm.

6. Work on balance to prevent falls

Falls are a leading cause of injury among older adults and can cause serious knee damage, including fractures and ligament tears.

Balance exercises, such as standing on one foot while holding a sturdy chair, heel-to-toe walking and tai chi, can help improve stability and confidence. Keeping homes well lit, removing loose rugs and installing grab bars can also reduce the risk of falls.

7. Wear supportive shoes

Footwear affects how forces travel through the legs. Supportive, well-cushioned shoes with good arch support can help reduce stress on the knees.

Experts generally advise avoiding high heels and worn-out shoes. People with foot problems or uneven gait may benefit from custom orthotics recommended by a health professional.

8. Listen to your body

Some muscle soreness after exercise is normal, but sharp or persistent knee pain is a signal to slow down. Warming up before activity, pacing yourself and alternating more demanding tasks with rest can help prevent flare-ups.

Using tools such as a cane, walking poles or knee supports when needed can also reduce strain on the joints during daily activities.

9. Eat well and stay healthy overall

A balanced diet supports overall health, weight management and muscle strength. Eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins helps maintain a healthy weight.

Getting enough sleep, managing stress and staying socially and physically active can also help people cope with chronic pain and stay motivated to keep moving.

10. See a doctor early

Knee pain that lasts more than a few weeks, or is accompanied by swelling, redness, warmth, locking or instability, should be checked by a doctor.

Early diagnosis can help people start effective treatment sooner, whether that means physical therapy, medication, injections or other options. Physical therapists can be especially valuable in creating personalized exercise programs that protect the knees.

The bottom line

While aging brings changes to the joints, experts say older adults have a significant amount of control over the health of their knees. Staying active, building strength, maintaining a healthy weight and seeking help when problems arise can help seniors stay mobile and independent for years to come.

As always, older adults should talk with their doctor before starting a new exercise program, especially if they have existing health conditions or chronic pain.