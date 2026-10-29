ICON Shares Jump 13% as Clinical Research Firm Beats Estimates on Strong Bookings and Expands Buyback Plan

Shares of ICON plc rose nearly 13% on Wednesday. The clinical research company reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations, strong new business wins and an expanded share buyback.

ICON shares gained $23.22, or 12.69%, to $206.20 in early trading on the Nasdaq. The gain lifted the company's market value to about $15.9 billion.

The stock is up about 10% over the past 52 weeks.

Quarterly results

For the third quarter, ICON reported:

Revenue of $2.02 billion, down 2.9% from a year earlier Adjusted earnings of $2.66 a share, down from $3.20 a year earlier but up 3.9% from the second quarter GAAP net income of $122.1 million, or $1.58 a share, compared with a loss a year earlier Adjusted EBITDA of $336.9 million, a 16.6% margin

The results beat analysts' expectations, according to market reports. The shares had jumped in premarket trading.

Strong bookings

Investors focused on ICON's new business. The company reported net business wins of $3.15 billion and gross bookings of $3.79 billion, up 26.9% from a year earlier.

Its book-to-bill ratio, which compares new business with revenue, was 1.56. A figure above 1 means a company is adding business faster than it is completing work, which points to future revenue growth.

ICON's backlog rose 4.8% from the previous quarter to $24.5 billion.

Buyback expanded

ICON repurchased $400 million of its shares during the quarter at an average price of $170 a share. It raised its total buyback authorization to $750 million.

"We remained focused on disciplined capital allocation, returning $400 million to shareholders," Chief Executive Barry Balfe said.

In August, the company issued $2.15 billion of investment-grade bonds, using the proceeds to repay debt.

Updated guidance

ICON updated its 2026 forecast, projecting revenue of $8.1 billion to $8.2 billion and adjusted earnings of $10.35 to $10.65 a share.

"Our updated full-year financial guidance reflects sustained operational progress and higher pass-through activity," Balfe said.

Pass-through revenue refers to costs ICON incurs on behalf of clients, such as payments to clinical trial sites, which it passes on to customers.

Industry backdrop

ICON, based in Dublin, is one of the world's largest contract research organizations. These companies run clinical trials for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies.

The industry has faced pressure over the past year as biotech funding tightened and some large drugmakers cut research budgets or reprioritized pipelines, leading to project cancellations and delays. ICON's revenue has declined as a result.

The strong bookings suggest demand may be recovering. Biotech funding has improved this year, and a wave of positive clinical data across the industry, including at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress this month, has lifted sentiment.

Cash flow

ICON generated free cash flow of $302.4 million in the quarter. It ended September with $809 million in cash and net debt of $2.6 billion.

What to watch

Investors will look for evidence that the strong bookings translate into revenue growth next year, and for continued improvement in cancellation rates. They will also watch ICON's 2027 outlook, typically provided early in the new year.