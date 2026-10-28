Perseus Mining Shares Climb 8.7% as Gold Producer Beats Plan, Holds US$900M Cash and Nears Nyanzaga Start

Perseus Mining Ltd shares rose nearly 9% on Wednesday. Investors welcomed the West Africa-focused gold producer's quarterly update, which showed output ahead of plan, a large cash pile and its new Tanzanian mine nearing first production.

Perseus shares gained 47 Australian cents, or 8.67%, to close at A$5.89. In the session they traded between A$5.69 and A$5.96. About 4.3 million shares changed hands, and the company's market value rose to about A$7.8 billion.

The stock is up about 29% over the past year.

The S&P/ASX 200 ended flat at 8,847.3. Gold miners were among the stronger performers, with Northern Star Resources rising during the session.

Output ahead of plan

Perseus released its report for the September quarter, the first quarter of its 2027 financial year, earlier this week.

The company produced 92,551 ounces of gold, which it said was above plan:

Yaouré, Ivory Coast: 36,648 ounces Edikan, Ghana: 35,830 ounces Sissingué, Ivory Coast: 20,073 ounces

Production costs averaged US$1,472 an ounce, and all-in sustaining costs, an industry measure of the total cost of producing an ounce, were US$2,035 an ounce.

Perseus sold 99,661 ounces at an average price of US$3,881 an ounce, giving it an average cash margin of US$1,846 an ounce and notional operating cash flow of US$171 million.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Craig Jones said the company had "all three operations performing and on track for our full year guidance."

Cash-rich balance sheet

Perseus ended the quarter with US$900 million in cash and bullion, plus listed securities valued at US$338 million. The company has no debt.

It is running a share buyback and has flagged an upcoming special distribution to shareholders, though it did not give details on its size or timing in the quarterly report.

Nyanzaga nears production

Investors are also focused on Perseus' Nyanzaga gold project in Tanzania, which will become its fourth operating mine.

The company said the project was 88.4% complete. First gold is on track for January 2027, and commercial production is planned for the fourth quarter of the 2027 fiscal year.

"Our Nyanzaga project is progressing to completion with an outstanding safety record," Jones said.

At Yaouré, the CMA underground mine reached commercial production on July 1.

Guidance reaffirmed

Perseus kept its fiscal 2027 guidance:

Group production of 420,000 to 480,000 ounces All-in sustaining costs of US$1,835 to US$2,070 an ounce Production of about 55,000 ounces from Nyanzaga in its first year

"Looking ahead, we expect production to build through the second half of the year," Jones said.

The cost guidance assumes a gold price of US$4,000 an ounce. Higher gold prices typically raise royalty payments, which can lift reported costs.

Gold backdrop

Gold prices have been volatile in recent weeks. Bullion dropped below US$4,000 an ounce last week for the first time in about three months before recovering. It remains near historic highs, giving producers such as Perseus strong margins.

The outlook for gold is closely tied to global interest rates. Investors are watching the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday in Washington.

West African risks

Perseus operates in West and East Africa, where mining companies face political and regulatory risks. Governments in parts of the region have sought greater control over mining revenue in recent years.

The company has managed those risks while expanding production, and its strong balance sheet gives it flexibility to fund growth and return cash to shareholders.

Investors will be watching for first gold at Nyanzaga in January, details of the special distribution and whether production builds as expected through the second half of the year.