Graphic Packaging Stock Rallies 16% After Revenue Beat as Beaten-Down Packaging Maker Reaffirms Outlook

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding jumped almost 16% in early trading Tuesday after the consumer packaging maker reported third-quarter revenue above Wall Street's expectations and reaffirmed its full-year outlook. The gain gives some relief to a stock that has fallen sharply this year.

The New York Stock Exchange-listed stock, which trades under the ticker GPK, rose $1.47, or 15.84%, to $10.80 shortly after the opening bell. More than 10.6 million shares changed hands in the first minutes of trading, well above the stock's three-month daily average of about 6.3 million.

The rally followed a gain of about 4% in Monday's session, when the stock closed at $9.30. The shares started the year at about $15 and are still down about 45% over the past 52 weeks. The stock recently traded near its 52-week low of $8.15.

Revenue tops estimates

Atlanta-based Graphic Packaging reported adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, matching analysts' consensus estimate. Revenue was $2.19 billion, ahead of the $2.17 billion analysts expected and roughly flat from a year earlier.

Volume rose 1% from the previous year, while prices fell 1%.

Guidance and cash flow

The company expects 2026 net sales of about $8.6 billion, adjusted EBITDA of about $1.05 billion and adjusted earnings of about 65 cents per share.

It also kept its adjusted cash flow forecast of $600 million to $700 million for 2026, up from $169 million in 2025. Investors have been watching for stronger cash flow after several years of heavy spending on new paperboard mills.

Year-to-date operating cash flow reached $295 million. Adjusted cash flow was $314 million, an improvement of $646 million from the first nine months of 2025.

Debt reduction

Graphic Packaging reduced its net debt to $5.18 billion from $5.33 billion at the end of 2025. Debt has been a key concern for investors, since leverage matters for a capital-intensive business like packaging.

The company has said it plans to reduce debt by $400 million to $500 million and keep capital spending below $450 million.

Pricing outlook

In its earnings release, the company said it expects pricing to improve in the fourth quarter and into 2027. It also expects benefits from structural cost reductions and productivity programs. Higher prices would help after a period of pressure on pricing and higher raw material and energy costs.

In August, management raised its expected 2026 cost savings to about $85 million.

Why the stock rallied so sharply

The size of Tuesday's move reflects how low expectations had fallen. Graphic Packaging had been treated as a value stock, and investors had largely given up on it as costs rose and demand for packaged consumer goods stayed weak.

At Monday's closing price, the stock traded at about 8 times normalized earnings and below its book value, according to Morningstar data.

Graphic Packaging makes paperboard packaging for consumer goods companies, along with cups, lids and food containers for restaurants. It has been investing in mills and in products that replace plastic packaging with paper.

What to watch

The company planned to host a conference call with analysts Tuesday morning. Investors are likely to focus on the fourth-quarter pricing outlook, the pace of debt reduction and whether cash flow will reach the reaffirmed target.

The stock remains far below its levels of a year ago. Whether the rally lasts will depend on whether management can show steady progress on margins and leverage in the coming quarters.