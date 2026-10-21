Asthma affects millions of Americans, causing airway inflammation that can lead to wheezing, coughing, chest tightness and shortness of breath. While medication remains the cornerstone of asthma treatment, a growing body of research suggests that diet may also play a supporting role in lung health.

No food can cure asthma or replace prescribed treatment. But certain foods rich in antioxidants, healthy fats and other nutrients may help reduce inflammation and support overall respiratory health. Maintaining a healthy weight through diet can also make a difference, since obesity is linked to more severe asthma symptoms.

Here are 10 foods that may help people with asthma.

1. Apples

Several studies have linked regular apple consumption to better lung function and a lower risk of asthma. Researchers believe compounds called flavonoids, including quercetin, may have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects in the airways.

Apples are also an easy, portable snack and a good source of fiber.

2. Fatty fish

Salmon, sardines, mackerel and other fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Some research suggests omega-3s may help reduce airway inflammation, although results have been mixed.

Fatty fish also provide vitamin D, another nutrient of interest in asthma research.

3. Leafy green vegetables

Spinach, kale and other leafy greens are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They are also good sources of folate and magnesium. Magnesium helps relax smooth muscle, including the muscles around the airways.

Diets rich in vegetables are associated with better overall health and may help reduce inflammation throughout the body.

4. Citrus fruits

Oranges, grapefruit, lemons and other citrus fruits provide vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage. Some studies have suggested that vitamin C may help reduce airway sensitivity, particularly in people whose asthma is triggered by exercise or respiratory infections.

Kiwi, strawberries and bell peppers are other good sources of vitamin C.

5. Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries are rich in antioxidants such as anthocyanins, which help fight inflammation and oxidative stress.

Including a variety of colorful fruits in the diet helps provide a wide range of nutrients that support immune and lung health.

6. Foods rich in vitamin D

Low levels of vitamin D have been associated with more frequent asthma attacks in some studies. Vitamin D plays an important role in immune function.

Good dietary sources include fatty fish, eggs, fortified milk and fortified cereals. Sun exposure also helps the body produce vitamin D. People concerned about their levels can ask a doctor about testing before taking supplements.

7. Bananas

Bananas are a good source of potassium and antioxidants. Some research has linked eating bananas to a reduced risk of wheezing in children, though more study is needed.

Bananas are also gentle on the stomach and easy to add to breakfasts and snacks.

8. Ginger and turmeric

Ginger and turmeric have long been used in traditional medicine for their anti-inflammatory properties. Laboratory and small human studies suggest compounds in these spices may help reduce inflammation, though evidence for their effect on asthma remains limited.

Both can easily be added to meals, teas and smoothies.

9. Whole grains

Whole grains such as oats, brown rice and quinoa provide fiber, vitamins and minerals, including magnesium and selenium. Diets high in fiber have been associated with lower levels of inflammation.

Replacing refined grains with whole grains also supports heart health and weight management.

10. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds provide healthy fats, vitamin E and magnesium. Walnuts and flaxseeds also contain plant-based omega-3 fatty acids.

However, people with nut allergies should avoid these foods, as allergic reactions can trigger serious breathing problems.

The Mediterranean diet

Rather than focusing on single foods, many experts recommend an overall eating pattern rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish and healthy fats, such as the Mediterranean diet. Research has linked this style of eating to better lung function and fewer asthma symptoms in some people.

Foods to watch

Some foods may worsen asthma symptoms in certain people:

Sulfites, found in some wines, dried fruits and processed foods, can trigger symptoms in sensitive individuals. Food allergens, such as peanuts, shellfish, eggs and milk, can cause severe reactions, including asthma attacks, in people who are allergic. Foods that cause acid reflux, such as spicy or fatty foods, may worsen asthma symptoms in people with gastroesophageal reflux disease. Highly processed foods high in saturated fat, sugar and salt may contribute to inflammation and weight gain.

Weight matters

Being overweight or obese is associated with more severe asthma and reduced response to medication. A balanced diet that supports a healthy weight can help improve symptoms in some people.

Talk to your doctor

People with asthma should continue taking medications as prescribed and work with their health care provider on an asthma action plan. Anyone who suspects a food allergy or sensitivity should talk to a doctor or allergist.

A healthy diet is one part of managing asthma, alongside medication, avoiding triggers, staying active and getting regular checkups.