10 Best Foods for High Blood Pressure: Heart-Healthy Picks That Can Help Lower Your Numbers Naturally

High blood pressure affects nearly half of American adults and is a major risk factor for heart attacks, strokes and kidney disease. Often called a "silent killer," it frequently causes no symptoms until serious damage has occurred.

While medication is often needed, diet plays a powerful role in managing blood pressure. Research has shown that eating patterns rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and low-fat dairy, and low in sodium, can significantly lower blood pressure.

One of the best-known approaches is the DASH diet, short for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, which was developed with support from the National Institutes of Health and has been shown in studies to reduce blood pressure.

Here are 10 foods that can help support healthy blood pressure.

1. Leafy green vegetables

Spinach, kale, Swiss chard and other leafy greens are rich in potassium, which helps the body balance sodium and relaxes blood vessel walls. They also contain nitrates, which can help widen blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Fresh or frozen greens without added salt are the best options.

2. Bananas

Bananas are one of the most familiar sources of potassium. Getting enough potassium helps counteract the effects of sodium and can help lower blood pressure.

Other potassium-rich foods include potatoes, sweet potatoes, avocados and beans. People with kidney disease or those taking certain medications should check with a doctor before increasing potassium.

3. Beets

Beets are rich in nitrates, which the body converts into nitric oxide, a compound that helps relax and widen blood vessels. Some studies have found that drinking beet juice can lower blood pressure in the short term.

Beets can be roasted, added to salads or blended into smoothies.

4. Berries

Blueberries, strawberries and other berries contain flavonoids called anthocyanins, which have been linked to lower blood pressure and improved blood vessel function.

Berries are also low in calories and high in fiber, making them a healthy snack.

5. Oats and whole grains

Oats, brown rice, quinoa and whole wheat products provide fiber, which supports heart health. Oats contain a type of soluble fiber called beta-glucan, which may help lower both cholesterol and blood pressure.

Choosing whole grains over refined grains is a key part of the DASH diet.

6. Fatty fish

Salmon, mackerel, sardines and trout are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which may help reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure.

Health experts generally recommend eating fish at least twice a week as part of a heart-healthy diet.

7. Low-fat dairy

Low-fat milk and yogurt provide calcium, potassium and protein, all of which play a role in blood pressure regulation. The DASH diet includes low-fat dairy as a key component.

Choosing plain yogurt and avoiding added sugars can maximize the health benefits.

8. Beans and lentils

Beans, lentils and chickpeas are packed with fiber, potassium and magnesium. They are also a good source of plant-based protein and can replace higher-fat meats in many meals.

Canned beans can be convenient, but rinsing them helps reduce sodium.

9. Nuts and seeds

Unsalted almonds, pistachios, walnuts and seeds such as flaxseed provide healthy fats, fiber, magnesium and potassium. Some studies have linked regular nut consumption to lower blood pressure.

Portion sizes matter, as nuts are high in calories.

10. Garlic

Garlic contains compounds such as allicin that may help relax blood vessels. Some research has found modest reductions in blood pressure with garlic, particularly in supplement form, though more study is needed.

Garlic also adds flavor to food, making it easier to cut back on salt.

Cutting back on sodium

Reducing sodium is one of the most effective ways to lower blood pressure. Most sodium in the American diet comes from processed and restaurant foods rather than the salt shaker.

The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium a day for most adults, with an ideal limit of 1,500 milligrams for many people, especially those with high blood pressure.

Reading food labels, cooking at home and seasoning with herbs and spices instead of salt can help.

Other lifestyle changes

Along with a healthy diet, other habits can help lower blood pressure:

Getting regular physical activity Maintaining a healthy weight Limiting alcohol Not smoking Managing stress Getting enough sleep

Talk to your doctor

Diet can make a significant difference, but it is not a substitute for medical care. People with high blood pressure should have their blood pressure checked regularly and take medications as prescribed.

Anyone considering major dietary changes or supplements, especially those with kidney disease or taking blood pressure medications, should talk with a health care provider first.