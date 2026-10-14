DeSantis Criticizes OpenAI's Altman Over Comments Accepting 'Some Bad Things' From AI

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday criticized OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for saying the world should accept "some bad things happening" in exchange for the benefits of artificial intelligence, arguing that unelected technology executives should not make such trade-offs for the public.

Speaking in West Palm Beach, DeSantis said of Altman's remarks: "I didn't think he got elected to make that decision for us, thank you very much. And I think we should be as citizens looking to make sure that we're protecting people from potential harm as the technology develops."

Altman made the comments in an interview with Politico's Decoded newsletter and podcast. "We believe that the world should accept some bad things happening for the benefits of this technology and people having the agency," Altman said. He added that people will do "tremendously — orders of magnitude more — good stuff than bad stuff" with AI and distinguished everyday risks such as hacks and scams from "really catastrophic risks," including a "serious loss of control."

DeSantis, a longtime skeptic of AI's societal effects, also questioned claims that the technology improves health care. "Most businesses just aren't going to pay what they're asking for right now, unless they can really monetize those tools," he said. "Well, who can monetize? A hospital can monetize. Insurance can help monetize. So, they're paying for it, and it's all just with the patient getting lost in the shuffle."

He further described many AI developers as "transhumanists." "They don't necessarily believe human beings are central to the experience that we have on Earth or beyond, and they are perfectly comfortable with these things being considered sentient, being considered individuals and even displacing our central role as human beings," DeSantis said.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed a civil lawsuit against OpenAI and Altman alleging the company's ChatGPT product contributed to harmful outcomes, including the April 2025 shooting at Florida State University that killed two people and wounded five. The suit remains pending. Earlier this year DeSantis unsuccessfully pushed for state legislation he called an AI "bill of rights" aimed at consumer protections; House leadership argued the issue should be left to the federal government.

DeSantis's stance contrasts with that of President Donald Trump, who has prioritized U.S. leadership in AI and recently announced a "Super Intelligence Force" to coordinate federal engagement with the industry. No immediate response from OpenAI or Altman to DeSantis's latest remarks was available.