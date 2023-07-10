KEY POINTS New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in Orange County on Sunday

A flood warning is in place for regions near the Ramapo River, including Orange and three other NY counties

Flash flooding is still possible in some northeastern states through Monday

Multiple northeastern states are under threat of flooding amid heavy rain in the region. One county in New York has been placed under a state of emergency.

"Heavy rain is likely to produce the potential for significant flash flooding throughout parts of the Northeast tonight and into New England on Monday," the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said Sunday. Northeastern New York and parts of Vermont are at high risk of a "considerable flood threat."

A considerable flood threat with a high risk of excessive rainfall is expected across much of New England on Monday. Organized areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to produce intense rain rates, especially in the high risk area of Vermont and northeastern New York. pic.twitter.com/59OX6kEqJo — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 9, 2023

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a county-wide state of emergency for Orange County on Sunday evening as residents experienced "life-threatening flooding over the past few hours." The governor said her office was closely communicating with local officials and state agencies were participating in search and rescue efforts.

I have announced a State of Emergency for Orange County, which has experienced life-threatening flooding over the past few hours.



We are in close communication with local officials and State agencies are participating in search and rescue efforts. ⬇️ — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 10, 2023

A few hours before the state of emergency was declared in Orange County, Hochul urged residents to stay at home due to flash flooding that could make travel "extremely dangerous."

Flash flood warnings mean travel is extremely dangerous. Please, don’t take any chances.



Stay home, stay off the roads, and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/o2k5pAT0Q0 — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 9, 2023

A flood warning is in place for areas near the Ramapo River, including Orange, Rockland, Passaic and Bergen counties. The warning is effective through 5 p.m., Tuesday. Most flood-related alerts for New York will expire Sunday night.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of possible flash flooding in the New York City metro through Sunday night due to torrential downpours.

[Sun 7:30 PM] A band of showers and embedded thunderstorms continues to slowly progress east, and will push into the NYC metro over the next couple of hours.



Torrential downpours may lead to flash flooding! #TurnAroundDontDrown @nycemergencymgt pic.twitter.com/Q0SqQFmHrY — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 9, 2023

Carmel Police in Putnam County posted a video of flooded roads. Some videos posted on Facebook showed parked vehicles in Stony Point surrounded by water.

At the U.S. Military Academy West Point, located in Orange County, people were forced to swim out of their cars due to the flooding event, a spokesperson for the academy told CNN.

New York isn't the only northeastern state threatened by the impact of heavy rains.

Over in New Jersey, flooding is possible as rain is expected to linger through Monday morning. Multiple flood-related alerts have been issued for the state.

Flood alerts effective through 10 a.m. Monday cover Somerset, Hunterdon, Sussex, Warren, Hudson, eastern and western Essex, western Union, eastern and western Passaic and eastern and western Bergen. Some flood warnings are also effective through 5 a.m. Tuesday, specifically for Hunterdon, Bergen and Passaic.

In Gray, Maine, the NWS warned of slow moving storms that will continue to pose a flash flood threat through Monday. There is a significant risk of flash flooding in Littleton, Claremont, Lebanon, and Berlin.

Slow moving storms will continue to pose a flash flood threat through tonight, especially in the Connecticut River Valley. This threat will continue into tomorrow, expanding across New Hampshire and into western Maine. #MEwx #NHwx pic.twitter.com/Lu5W4I5c78 — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) July 9, 2023

Forecasters are expecting "significant" flash flooding in parts of Vermont on Sunday night due to heavy rain.

Today: Showers, t-storms are overspreading the region. Moderate to heavy rain is occurring or expected to develop by late afternoon.

Tonight: Heaviest rain is expected tonight. Significant flash flooding likely. #NYwx #VTwx pic.twitter.com/wmjtDISUEH — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) July 9, 2023

A flood watch is in effect in multiple areas in Vermont, including Caledonia, Orleans, Grand Isle, western Addison, Washington and eastern Chittenden.

In Massachusetts and Connecticut, the NWS said the effects of heavy rain throughout the evening could even extend through the morning commute Monday.

Heavy rains capable of flooding are expected to increase later tonight into the overnight in western MA & CT. Impacts to the Monday AM commute are possible in these areas.



Flooding is especially dangerous at night: pic.twitter.com/YKzUMFk89J — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 10, 2023

Several Massachusetts towns and counties have also been placed under a flood watch effective through Tuesday morning, including eastern and western Franklin, and northern and southern Worcester.

In Connecticut, multiple areas as under flood alerts, including Windham, Hartford, Litchfield and Fairfield.