Virginia Sen. L. Louise Lucas Charged With Racketeering and Money Laundering in Federal Cannabis Case

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas, the 82-year-old president pro tempore of the Senate and one of the state's most powerful Democrats, surrendered to federal authorities Thursday and was charged in connection with an alleged marijuana distribution and money-laundering enterprise, the Justice Department said.

A 45-page indictment unsealed in the Eastern District of Virginia charges Lucas with five of eight counts: racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy to commit honest-services fraud through bribery, and maintaining a drug-involved premises. Six co-defendants, including her daughters Lisa Lucas-Burke and Theresa Lucas-Lamb and her grandson Ryan Eichelberger, were also charged in the case. All were in federal custody, officials said.

Prosecutors allege that since at least 2019 Lucas led what they called the "Lucas Enterprise," a group of family members and associates that acquired and distributed at least 100 kilograms of marijuana and laundered the proceeds. The operation was estimated at $4.5 million, FBI Director Kash Patel said. Lucas allegedly used her position as chairwoman of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee to insulate the enterprise from state law enforcement scrutiny and to influence legislation that would financially benefit the group.

"Today's indictment reveals Louise Lucas allegedly abused her position of public trust as a 30-year Virginia State Senator to put her own financial interests ahead of the people she represents — orchestrating a five-year scheme worth an estimated $4.5 million," Patel said in a statement. He added that Lucas and associates used her committee role "to protect their criminal marijuana enterprise — the 'Lucas Enterprise' — insulating the business from criminal scrutiny and influencing legislation to financially benefit themselves."

Attorney General Todd Blanche, speaking at a news conference in Norfolk alongside Patel, said the charges reflect "the alleged behavior of a public servant who put her own financial interests before the people she was elected to serve." Blanche stated that "nobody is above the law" and that the investigation began "many years ago," predating the current administration. He dismissed suggestions of political motivation, noting that Lucas is not on the ballot this year and that "we don't do political paybacks."

According to the indictment, Lucas and her daughter Lisa Lucas-Burke opened The Cannabis Outlet in Portsmouth in 2021. Other family members allegedly helped acquire marijuana, supervise its distribution, and manage the business. Prosecutors claim Lucas paid $750,000 in August 2022 for a 100 percent stake in a shell company expected to hold a Virginia recreational marijuana license and failed to disclose the interest on required Statement of Economic Interests forms. She is also alleged to have received a bribery payment related to her legislative efforts.

Intercepted communications cited in the indictment include a February 2026 call in which Lucas allegedly told an unindicted co-conspirator that the effort was their "last chance at generational wealth" and added, "I've gotten too old to not be greedy." In a March call with a state lawmaker, she is quoted as saying she needed the recreational industry to begin because "when I did it, it was obviously illegal." Prosecutors further allege she was warned by a senior law enforcement official in multiple meetings that selling marijuana was illegal.

Marijuana remains illegal to sell recreationally in Virginia, though personal possession is permitted and a regulated retail market is scheduled to begin next year. Lucas has long advocated for cannabis legalization and co-owns a medical cannabis business. State agriculture officials issued violation notices to The Cannabis Outlet in 2023 and 2024 related to products that did not comply with state law, according to the indictment.

The charges follow FBI searches in May of Lucas's Portsmouth legislative office and the cannabis shop. At the time, Lucas described the searches as political intimidation. In a statement posted Thursday on X after the indictment, she said: "Today, the FBI, the Department of Justice, and the full weight of the federal government have been wielded against an 82-year-old great-grandmother. I grew up under Jim Crow. I've seen what happens when people in power try to silence those who stand up to them. I spent my life fighting back, and I'm not stopping now. I will not be intimidated. I will not be bullied. And I will not back down."

Brian Woolfolk, chief counsel for the L. Louise Lucas Legal Defense Fund, called the action "the circus we always expected it to be" and said the defense would await further details before responding more specifically.

Lucas has served in the Virginia Senate since 1992 and as president pro tempore since 2020. She played a central role in a 2026 redistricting effort that added Democratic-leaning congressional seats; the map was approved by voters but later invalidated by courts. She has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump. Her daughter Lisa Lucas-Burke is running for Portsmouth City Council.

Lucas is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a federal magistrate judge Thursday afternoon. The other defendants face varying combinations of the eight counts, which also include possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and wire fraud. The Justice Department has not specified every charge against each individual.

Blanche emphasized that the case rests on "facts and evidence which led to this investigation to begin many years ago and facts and evidence that led to the grand jury to indict." Patel said the FBI and Justice Department would continue to follow the facts. No trial date has been set, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The unsealing of the indictment, roughly 12 days before the midterm elections, drew attention because of longstanding Justice Department practice of avoiding overt steps against political figures close to elections. Blanche noted that the informal guideline is not codified in the department's manual and that Lucas herself is not seeking reelection this cycle. Her current term runs through 2027.

The Cannabis Outlet has operated under Virginia's medical marijuana framework. Prosecutors contend that large quantities of product sold through the business and related entities exceeded legal limits and that proceeds were concealed through various business entities. The indictment describes Lucas as approving and directing activities of the enterprise, including the acquisition and distribution of marijuana and the laundering of proceeds.

Lucas has previously described herself as a "grandma who legalized pot and now has her own cannabis store." She has said products at the outlet are CBD rather than THC. Federal authorities allege the opposite regarding the scale and nature of the operation.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Theophani K. Stamos joined Blanche and Patel at the Norfolk announcement. All seven defendants were taken into custody, officials said.

As the charges proceed, the political and legal implications for Lucas's role in the Senate remain unclear. She retains her positions pending the outcome of the case. The indictment marks one of the most significant federal public corruption prosecutions involving a sitting Virginia legislator in recent years.