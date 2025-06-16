Group of Seven leaders including US President Donald Trump began arriving Sunday in the Canadian Rockies for a summit where they will consider whether to take a common stance as violence intensifies between Israel and Iran.

The three-day gathering in the mountain town of Kananaskis marks the return to the international diplomatic calendar of Trump, who in his second term has been even more emboldened to shatter norms.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had designed an agenda aimed at minimizing disagreements within the club of wealthy industrial democracies -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

But Canada is now sounding out countries about making a joint call for "de-escalation" between Israel and Iran, a diplomat said.

Two days before the summit began, Israel stunned the world with a massive military campaign that it says is aimed at destroying Iran's nuclear program and has targeted officials, scientists and security sites.

Iran has fired back with drones and missiles at Israel, with senior officials from both countries threatening massive destruction.

Both sides say civilians have been killed in the strikes.

G7 leaders could see divisions over the crisis.

Trump has praised Israel's strikes, noting it used US weapons, even though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defied his public calls to hold off as the United States sought a negotiated solution with Iran on the cleric-run state's contested nuclear work.

European powers have been cautious and refrained from criticizing Israel.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for restraint and urged Iran to re-enter talks with the United States, while blaming Tehran for escalating tensions over its nuclear program.

Japan, which historically has maintained cordial ties with Iran, made a forceful break with allies in the United States and Europe when it denounced Israel's strikes as "deeply regrettable."

Trump is visiting Canada despite his mockery of the United States' northern neighbor, which he has said would be better off as the 51st state.

Tensions have eased since Carney, a former central banker known more for his competence than pizzazz, took over in March from Justin Trudeau, an erstwhile star on the global stage whom Trump made no secret of disliking.

When Trump last visited Canada for a G7 summit in 2018, he bolted out early and from Air Force One tweeted insults about Trudeau, disassociating the United States from the final statement.

Carney plans to meet early Monday with Trump, a Canadian official said. Carney met in Ottawa on Sunday with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of the summit.

The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war will also be up for discussion at the G7.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is among the invited guests and hopes to speak to Trump, who publicly derided him when they met at the White House on February 28.

Trump had hoped to force Ukraine into a quick deal with Russia but he has grown frustrated after President Vladimir Putin refused US-led appeals for at least a temporary truce.

Trump spoke by telephone with Putin on Saturday, both about the Israel-Iran conflict and Ukraine.

French President Macron, however, cast doubt on Putin serving as a Middle East mediator and said he wanted to see if Trump would be willing to impose future sanctions on Russia.

Macron headed to Kananaskis after stopping in Greenland, where he denounced Trump's threats to seize the Danish autonomous territory.

"That's not what allies do," he said.

Trump for his part will arrive at the summit after attending a military parade in Washington that coincided with his birthday, prompting nationwide protests over steps seen as increasingly authoritarian.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also spoke by telephone Saturday with Trump and called for pressure on Russia over the Ukraine invasion.

She again voiced hope for progress in trade talks. Trump, seeking a radical transformation of a global economic order centered on free trade, has vowed to slap sweeping tariffs on US friends and foes alike on July 9, a deadline he postponed once.

Other leaders invited to the summit include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Canada hopes to reset ties.

Trudeau had accused Modi's government of masterminding the assassination of a Sikh separatist in Canada, which expelled the Indian ambassador, prompting New Delhi to take punitive action of its own.