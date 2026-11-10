Semtech Stock Surges 13% as Chip Rally Lifts AI Data Center Supplier After Steep 34% Three-Month Plunge

Shares of Semtech Corp. jumped nearly 13% in their latest session, bouncing back as a broad rally lifted semiconductor stocks after weeks of heavy selling.

Semtech shares rose $11.67, or 12.75%, to close at $103.21. The gain lifted its market value to about $9.6 billion.

Gap up

The rally began at the open. The stock had previously closed at $91.54 but opened at $101.86 on Friday.

The move appeared driven by the broader sector. AlphaStreet reported coordinated buying across chip peers including SiTime, IonQ and Lattice Semiconductor, suggesting sector-wide momentum rather than company-specific news.

Steep decline

The rebound comes after a punishing stretch. Semtech closed at $197.20 on Oct. 6, its highest close in three years, before closing at $127.42 on Nov. 3.

The shares had plunged 34% over the past three months, underperforming the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry's 2.6% decline.

The selloff reflected wider concerns. Zacks attributed the decline to broader weakness in AI and semiconductor stocks, softness in Semtech's high-end consumer business and capacity constraints that could limit its ability to meet strong data center demand.

AI data center exposure

Semtech's growth is tied to AI infrastructure. Its growth prospects are closely linked to rising demand for AI data center connectivity products, so weakness across semiconductor and AI-related stocks has weighed on its shares despite strong demand for its products.

Bulls point to strong demand indicators. Strong demand for 800G and 1.6T data center products, a fully booked backlog for the rest of fiscal 2027 and growing adoption of LoRa solutions support the company's growth prospects.

Financial performance

Semtech's quarterly revenue rose 32.7% year over year, and the company has set third-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance at $1.02 to $1.08 a share.

Analysts remain bullish

One analyst rates the stock a Strong Buy, 15 rate it Buy and three rate it Hold.

Some price targets are far above current levels. Robert W. Baird raised its target on Semtech to $300 from $225 in August with an outperform rating.

Insider sales

Insiders sold 14,237 shares worth about $2.34 million over the last 90 days and own 0.44% of the company.

The stock remains volatile. Its one-year range runs from $60.28 to $201.99. Investors will watch whether the AI chip rebound holds and whether Semtech can ease capacity constraints to meet data center demand.