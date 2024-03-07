BISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Tracker RMS, a leading provider of recruitment software solutions, today announced its expansion into the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) markets. This strategic move comes with the appointment of Brian Hill as general manager for the ANZ region, bringing to the role more than two decades of experience in the recruitment industry.

Following Tracker’s success in other markets across the globe, Hill will spearhead the company’s strategic initiatives to drive business growth and enhance customer satisfaction in the ANZ region. He will be responsible for leading the company’s efforts in introducing innovative solutions, including integrated automation, AI, and other cutting-edge features within the Tracker platform.

“With Tracker’s commitment to innovation and customer success, I’m confident that we will make a significant impact in the region,” Hill said. “Tracker has such transformative potential, consolidating various recruitment functionalities into a single platform, while offering unprecedented convenience and efficiency to recruiters and staffing firms.”

Tracker’s recruitment software platform is poised to revolutionize the ANZ recruitment industry with its comprehensive features and proven track record of success in over 40 countries worldwide. From large, blue-collar agencies to startup ventures in permanent recruitment, Tracker offers tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of recruiters across the globe.

Tracker CEO Andy Jones added: “Brian’s extensive experience and leadership skills make him the perfect candidate to drive our growth in the ANZ region. With his guidance, Tracker will become the go-to recruitment software solution for agencies and recruiters looking to simplify and streamline their efforts with the most modern and powerful tools on the market.”

About Tracker

Tracker is a leading cloud-based recruitment, applicant-tracking, and CRM software provider focused on cultivating relationships first and building better tech to support growing businesses. With customers spanning over 40 countries, Tracker is focused on providing solutions and streamlining the recruitment process with features that increase productivity, sales, and placements. From an industry-changing platform to a dedicated and collaborative team, Tracker is driven to building better ways forward in every aspect of recruitment and staffing. To learn more, visit Tracker-RMS.com.

Stormie Haller

Stormie.haller@tracker-rms.com