SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Croptimistic Technology Inc. (Croptimistic) is proud to release their inaugural Sustainability Report. The report outlines the 2023 sustainability achievements and future aspirations within the company. Croptimistic says it “is showing leadership by serving our society, serving our people, employing responsible business practices, and championing environmental stewardship.”

Croptimistic is a global ag tech company best known for their flagship product SWAT MAPS (Soil, Water and Topography Maps), which enable farmers to execute soil and crop practices with precision, in order to minimize environmental impacts, optimize production of food, and improve profitability. The company is continually releasing new products that have zero greenhouse gas emissions such as the SWAT CAM, a fully automated plant stand counting system that uses artificial intelligence to collect millions of data points per farm.

“We built our sustainability strategy around our impacts. We evaluated what we were doing well, what we could do better, and summarized what we did in 2023,” says Bonnie Dobchuk, Sustainability Director. “A sustainable business solves the problems of both people and planet in a profitable way. When we solve a problem, we make an impact. That is exactly what we do at Croptimistic.” Dobchuk adds, “With a focus on agricultural sustainability and rural community impacts, Croptimistic’s sustainability impacts align with the Sustainable Development Goals of SDG2 – Zero Hunger, SDG15 – Life on Land, SDG3 – Good Health and Well-being, and SDG8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth. This was done using impact materiality as guided by the Global Reporting Initiative.”

“Farm sustainability is increasingly being challenged by the broader public,” says Wes Anderson, VP of Agronomy at Croptimistic. “SWAT MAPS service providers and farmers are achieving major environmental sustainability impacts and our white paper on The Role of SWAT MAPS in Environmental Stewardship outlines these clearly. If farms are utilizing these practices on all of their acres, they become SWAT CERTIFIED and will receive our new Advanced 4R Report that validates they are surpassing global application standards.”

Greg Stewart, Chairman of the Board for Croptimistic and Director at the Bank of Canada adds, “With a steadfast commitment to sustainability ingrained in every aspect of their operations, Croptimistic sets a gold standard for environmentally conscious practices within the agricultural industry.”

Cory Willness, CEO of Croptimistic adds, “We are very pleased to play a small part in the incredible success that farmers utilizing SWAT MAPS are accomplishing in environmental sustainability.”

The 2023 Croptimistic Sustainability Report is available for viewing online at swatmaps.com. Those who wish to receive a hard copy can request one by contacting support@swatmaps.com.

About Croptimistic Technology Inc.: Croptimistic’s vision is to the be the global leader in premium precision agriculture services. It is an international AgTech company providing SWAT MAPS, a turn-key variable rate process that combines Soil, Water, and Topography factors of fields for the creation of precision management zones and prescriptions. Their SWAT RECORDS software powers the entire SWAT ECOSYSTEM of products that are synced with the app for real-time viewing. Their growing network of service providers and farmers are utilizing SWAT MAPS annually on 3.4 million acres in 4 countries. Impressive technology, an expanding service provider network and 98% retention of acres year over year showcase the validation that farmers are seeing value from this premium precision agriculture service. Learn more about SWAT MAPS by visiting swatmaps.com.

