As demand continues to grow ClickUp opens a second local data centre in the region

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClickUp, the productivity platform that brings work together in one place, announced today, due to continuing demand, it is expanding its investment in APAC with an additional local data centre, based in Singapore. ClickUp customers on the company’s Enterprise plan will now have another location in APAC to host their data, at no additional cost. This comes shortly after ClickUp announced localised data hosting in Sydney at the end of 2023.

ClickUp’s second APAC data centre is based in Singapore and operated by Amazon Web Services. Customers will see enhanced performance and can grow their operations without concern of losing speed or efficiency. ClickUp has already begun migrating eligible workspaces to the new data centre.

“As demand continues to grow in APAC, it's so important that we're able to guarantee that our customer's data is safe and well managed,” said Ankesh Chopra, Vice President APAC, ClickUp. "The establishment of our Singapore data centre reinforces our commitment to the region and provides another way to support our rapidly growing customer-base. Every day we hear from businesses that are looking to optimize their productivity and expand their impact in the region - we are excited to power this success and save everyone time."

ClickUp's presence in APAC continues to grow with customers such as Shopee, Eastspring Investments, Singapore Management University and YSQ International. ClickUp also added ten new partners, including HarmonyX, Web Spiders Group, and Digibeacon to serve as an extension of its sales and services team.

If you are interested in learning more about how ClickUp can support your business or, you are an existing customer interested in migrating to the new Singapore data centre, contact the ClickUp sales team through the form here.

