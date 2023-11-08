New Courses and Microlearnings Offer Enhanced Design, Feel and Learner Experience Going Beyond Core Training

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LRN Corporation, the leader in ethics and compliance (E&C) solutions that enable organizations to inspire principled performance, has today announced the release of all-new versions of two of its most popular E&C courses, as well as the release of 20 new microlearning courses that enable the creation of comprehensive learning campaigns and further develop its extensive course library.

Traditional compliance training courses lack aspects to engage learners, resulting in lower enthusiasm and retention. Employing a more creative approach to learning, the new Anti-Harassment and Discrimination and Code of Conduct courses are designed to enhance engagement and reduce learner fatigue, setting a new industry standard for e-learning. These courses boast a visually striking look and feel, dynamic and memorable visuals, relatable characters and realistic scenarios that mirror the modern work environment and delve into the complexities of real-world situations.

In addition, LRN has released new microlearning courses on topics that include giving and receiving gifts, cyberbullying, generative AI, privileged access, workplace politics, anti-trust issues, conflicts of interest and phishing. They supplement a number of other microlearning courses released earlier this year on bribery and corruption, diversity, equity and inclusion, and sexual harassment. These additional microlearning courses are less than 10 minutes and will enable organizations to create highly engaging and customized training programs that go far beyond just the initial foundational training.

ABOUT LRN CORPORATION

LRN's mission and purpose is to inspire principled performance and help people around the world do the right thing. Since 1994, LRN has worked to propel organizations forward with the partnership, knowledge, and tools to build ethical culture. Learn more at https://lrn.com and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

MEDIA

Scott Addison, Charlotte Hole, Jamie Rollo or Catherine Oswalt, Infinite Global (for LRN Corporation)

LRN@infiniteglobal.com