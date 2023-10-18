Cyber-focused politician and business leader partners with Semperis to help bolster identity threat detection and response in the ANZ and APAC markets

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced the appointment of former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to its strategic advisory board. In his role, Turnbull will support the company as it pursues its mission to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive identity system defense, with a focus on the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions.

“In the world of cybersecurity, identity is the new perimeter and business leaders are taking notice,” said Turnbull. “Semperis is on the cutting edge of identity security, protecting critical Tier 0 IT infrastructure like Active Directory and Entra ID that global enterprises trust as primary identity systems. I am honored to join the company at such a pivotal time of growth and look forward to charting a more resilient future for organizations throughout ANZ, APAC, and around the world.”

Identity systems such as Microsoft Active Directory and Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), used in over 90% of enterprises, are coming under sustained attack. Gartner predicts 75% of security failures are attributed to not managing identities, access, and privileges, up from 50% in previous years. Semperis is the only vendor providing defense-in-depth for hybrid AD environments and other directory services including Okta, across prevention, detection, response, and recovery, all supported by industry-leading incident response expertise.

"Malcolm is a world-class business leader and cybersecurity advocate" said Semperis CEO Mickey Bresman. "His government and business acumen combined with a deep understanding of the importance cybersecurity plays in those two different arenas, will be instrumental in supporting our vision and next phase of growth as we continue to support customers and expand in ANZ and APAC."

As Australia’s 29th Prime Minister, Turnbull launched the country’s first national cybersecurity strategy. The program was Australia’s first formalized approach to cyber security, with a $230 million investment across 33 initiatives and the establishment of the National Cyber Security Centre. Before entering politics, Turnbull was a partner at Goldman Sachs, co-founded the Australian Internet company OzEmail Ltd., established an investment banking firm and was a practicing lawyer.

Turnbull is the latest in a string of high-profile government and industry executives who have joined Semperis’ strategic advisory board, including former National Cyber Director Chris Inglis, former CIA Director General Petraeus, Atrium Health CISO Todd Greene, and former CISOs of bp and Walmart. The news also comes after the company’s announcement of expansion into the ANZ and APAC markets with a local team distributed throughout Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid Active Directory environments, Semperis’ patented technology protects over 50 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world’s leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed throughout the United States, Canada, and Israel.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference and podcast series (www.hipconf.com) and built the community hybrid Active Directory cyber defender tools, Purple Knight (www.purple-knight.com) and Forest Druid. The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, recently named to Inc. Magazine’s list of best workplaces for 2023 and ranked the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America by the Financial Times. Semperis is a Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance and Co-Sell partner and is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

