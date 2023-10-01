Hundreds of Free Spins for April Fury and the Chamber of Scarabs

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Say hello to October. Say hello to Juicy Stakes Casino’s brand new Slot of the Month. And say hello to hundreds of Free Spins!

This pokie picked out this month is April Fury and the Chamber of Scarabs; a classic five-reel, 20-payline game, where you’ll roam around the ancient tombs of Egypt with the star of the show, explorer April Fury.

With the Hold & Win Bonus feature, Playing Wilds, plus the chance to win 4000x your bet, it’s a super Slot of the Month selection. But you know the best thing about it? You can get your adventure started with up to 260 Free Spins!

Reload any time in October, enter the bonus codes below, and you’ll be good to go on your search for this game’s many hidden treasures. So:

For your first 30 Free Spins, deposit $25+ and enter the code AFURY50. Then for a fab 50, it’s AFURY75 with a deposit of $35 or more. Explore further with another 80 spins by depositing $50+ alongside AFURY80, before hauling in a hundred more with a $100 reload and bonus code AFURY100. This awesome October offer is on the go from the 1st to the 31st.

That’s not all this month. Juicy Stakes Casino are back with their October Slot Tournament, which comes with a tasty $2000 prize pot. Compete for cash simply by taking one of four perfect pokies for a spin – and a sweet 16 players will reap the rewards.

There’s a top prize of $400 for whoever tops the leaderboard when the time is up, and this month’s quality quartet is made up of Charms and Treasures, Rags to Witches, Super Golden Dragon Inferno and Book of Darkness.

Play one or play them all – the choice is yours. Every $0.50 spin earns a point, helping you climb the lucky leaderboard towards cool cash prizes. The October Slot Tournament runs from 2nd - 9th October, so start spinning and good luck!

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “Welcome to a new month and a new top pokie, April Fury and the Chamber of Scarabs. It’s a worthy selection for October Slot of the Month with its great gameplay, great graphics and a great chance to win some big cash.

“With 260 Free Spins and our new October Slot Tournament, there’s never been a better time to be a Juicy Stakes Casino player.”

