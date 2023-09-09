The Australian-born brand beloved by Gen Z makes its U.S. debut

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA), a brand accelerator of next generation fashion brands, today opened the first U.S. Princess Polly store at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, California – a major milestone in the brand’s global retail expansion.

The newly unveiled 3,370-square-foot retail space will feature approximately 200 on-trend Princess Polly styles at any given time and will foster an immersive and interactive experience that goes well beyond shopping. Complete with aesthetically pleasing digital displays, a glamorous media wall, and personalized product recommendations, the store was strategically designed to engage and captivate shoppers while also serving as a marketing and content engine. Bringing to life the sense of community that Princess Polly has grown through social media, the store will host special events such as product launches, meet-and-greets with influencers, and styling workshops.

"Opening our first store in the U.S. is a monumental milestone for Princess Polly,” said Wez Bryett, co-CEO of Princess Polly. "We’re confident the brand will thrive as a physical retailer and we look forward to seeing its growth potential come to fruition. Based on feedback from our loyal customers, Los Angeles is the ideal first location to establish our retail footprint in the U.S., and we’re excited to pair the seamless online Princess Polly experience that American shoppers have grown to love with the convenience of a brick-and-mortar store at Westfield Century City.”

“This is an exceptional achievement for Princess Polly,” said Ciaran Long, Interim CEO of a.k.a. Brands. “Consumers in the U.S. will be able to explore and try on Princess Polly’s high-quality styles in person before purchasing for the first time, and we’re confident that the store will allow Princess Polly to forge deeper connections with existing and new customers. I look forward to watching the brand expand its retail footprint within the U.S. and in new markets across the globe.”

"It is a huge honor to be the home of Princess Polly's first retail store in the United States," said Louis Schillace, Senior General Manager for Westfield Century City. "As Los Angeles' premier shopping destination, we are ecstatic to bring the popular online fashion boutique to the center and are positive that our customers are going to feel as excited about this partnership as we do."

The store will open on Friday, September 8th, at 10am Pacific Time. The store hours will be open Monday-Thursday 10am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-10pm and Sunday 11am-8pm. To shop Princess Polly products online, visit us.princesspolly.com.

About Princess Polly

Princess Polly is a global online fashion powerhouse, creating both clothes and content for its audience of trendsetters. As industry pioneers, the Princess Polly digital space is constantly evolving, offering customers an unparalleled online shopping experience. With an in-house team of designers and creatives, avid customers keep coming back for the latest looks, exclusive designs and timeless trends. The brand’s bold focus on environment, community and diversity continues to solidify its position as the go-to destination for the mindful and highly engaged generations. Founded in 2010, Gold Coast, Australia. Follow @princesspollyboutique on Instagram and @princesspolly on TikTok.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands is a brand accelerator of next generation fashion brands. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience, creates authentic and inspiring social content and offers quality exclusive merchandise. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml and Petal & Pup.

About Westfield Century City

A Los Angeles escape like no other, nestled amidst acres of open space and beautifully landscaped outdoor plazas, Westfield Century City combines on-trend fashion brands, award-winning chefs and culinary experiences, headline events and entertainment, multi-faceted health and wellness amenities, public art installations, and cultural programming – all in one place. After unveiling a $1 billion makeover in 2017 – the destination now features the West Coast’s first Eataly, a new three-level Nordstrom, new two-level Macy’s, fully renovated Bloomingdale’s, as well as a premium Equinox fitness club and spa. For more information, please visit: https://www.westfield.com/centurycity.

