Life is often defined by pivotal moments that shape one's career and purpose trajectory. For Australian entrepreneur Frank Greeff, that moment came with the $180 million sale of Realbase, the real estate marketing technology company he co-founded with his brothers. For Greeff, what many might view as the conclusion of a successful chapter became the beginning of something far more significant—a journey to redefine success and focus on impact.

Greeff's story is one of transformation. From his early days as a chef to leading a tech company, he has channeled his entrepreneurial spirit into projects that blend innovation, community, and philanthropy, proving that success is not just about financial milestones but about creating meaningful change.

From Chef to CEO: An Unconventional Path to Success

Greeff's entrepreneurial journey began far from the world of technology. He worked as a young chef at Sydney's renowned Bathers' Pavilion restaurant. He might have been doing something he wanted while earning well, but he took a leap of faith in 2012, joining his brothers Ken and Jacques to launch a real estate signage company. What started as a modest venture soon evolved into something much larger.

By 2015, the Greeff brothers had transitioned their business into Realhub, a cloud-based platform designed to streamline marketing processes for real estate agencies. The platform offered services like photography, floor plans, brochures, and signboards—all integrated into one seamless system. Realhub quickly gained traction in the industry, and in 2020, it merged with its main competitor, Campaigntrack, to form Realbase. Frank stepped into the role of CEO, overseeing the company's growth from a 40-person startup to a 400-employee powerhouse.

Reflecting on this period, Frank mentions, "The merger was a bold move, but it was necessary to take Realbase to the next level. As an entrepreneur, you must know when to make unconventional decisions—even if they feel risky at the time." This mindset paid off when Domain Group acquired Realbase in 2022 for $180 million.

A New Mission: Blending Passion with Purpose

After stepping down as CEO of Realbase in 2023, Frank found himself at a crossroads. In an interview with Financial Review, Greeff mentioned his need to avoid the "trap" of jumping straight back into his next venture. He knew that even after his business exit, everything he had learned during his entrepreneurial years should not be wasted. However, it shouldn't be another path to earn money.

This time, Greeff chose to realign his purpose. He started on a mission to raise $1 million for the benefit of the Children's Cancer Institute. To achieve this, he created the cookbook "Eat with Purpose," which was launched last October 2024. The book is designed for high-performing, health-conscious, but time-poor professionals. It features quick and healthy recipes using everyday ingredients—an approach inspired by the author's own busy lifestyle. Every recipe also has a QR code redirected to a video where Greeff has filmed the cooking process.

Greeff adds, "Cooking doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming. I wanted to share how to achieve that while supporting a cause close to my heart."

Alongside this project, Greeff has also launched a podcast titled "Chew the Fat," where he interviews successful entrepreneurs and the behind-the-scenes of their real-world success stories, hoping to inspire others to continue, conquer, and be successful in their industries, too.

Building Community Through Founders Table

While philanthropy and content creation have become central to Greeff's post-Realbase life, he has also focused on fostering community among entrepreneurs. Looking back on his experience of having no mentor and the isolation he and many founders faced, he co-founded Founders Table with his brother Jacques. This free community brings together Australian entrepreneurs, generating over $10 million in revenue for intimate gatherings over meals and drinks.

The goal is simple: create an open environment where founders can share their experiences without agendas or sales pitches. "There's something incredibly powerful about sitting down with people who understand your challenges," Greeff mentions. "It's not just about networking; it's about building relationships that drive guidance and growth."

Founders Table has already seen tremendous interest, with over 150 founders joining its waitlist within weeks of its launch. The Greeff brothers look forward to meeting more entrepreneurs on the Founders Table, highlighting its mission to establish peer support, especially for entrepreneurs navigating high-stakes decisions.

Today, with all his initiatives, Greeff hopes to build on connections, discover more perspectives, and work together on growth and positive impact. From supporting special causes to empowering his co-entrepreneurs and even discovering the next big thing in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, Greeff believes there's still much to learn, and the journey ahead is filled with opportunities to make a difference.