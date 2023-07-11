Capstone Copper to Release Second Quarter Results on August 2, 2023
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Copper Corp. (“Capstone” or the “Company”) (TSX:CS) will release its 2023 second quarter (“Q2 2023”) results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 prior to market open. The announcement will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 11:00 am Eastern Time / 8:00 am Pacific Time.
Q2 2023 Webcast and Conference Call Details
Webcast link
Dial-in for audio-only portion. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time.
Toronto
(+1) 416-764-8650
Vancouver
(+1) 778-383-7413
North America toll free
888-664-6383
An audio replay of the conference call will be available until August 9, 2023.
Replay Dial-in Numbers
Toronto
416-764-8677
North America toll free
888-390-0541
Code
998635#
After the replay expiration, an audio file will be available on Capstone’s website at Capstone Copper - Events and Presentations. Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com.
Contacts
Jerrold Annett, SVP, Strategy & Capital Markets
647-273-7351
jannett@capstonecopper.com
Daniel Sampieri, Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
437-788-1767
dsampieri@capstonecopper.com
- ✔️ Unlock the full content of International Business Times UK for free
offer available for a limited time only
- ✔️ Easily manage your Newsletters subscriptions and save your favourite articles
- ✔️ No payment method required
-
What senior business leaders can learn from Stockton Rush
-
Russian Official Threatens Attacks On Nuclear Facilities In Europe
-
How Strawberry Production Yields Plastic Pollution, According To Research
-
New York County Under State Of Emergency As Northeast Sees Intense Rain
-
Kyle Richards Spotted With Morgan Wade Amid Dating Rumors