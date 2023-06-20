Integration of technology, data security, ESG, and flexibility at the workplace the top concerns for in-house counsels and professionals

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting (TAA) and ACC Australia (Association of Corporate Counsel Australia) have published their annual In-house Counsel Trends Survey Report for 2023, examining the key practices, areas of concern, and challenges for in-house legal counsel from the past year that will shape the future of the profession.

Conducted in March and April 2023, the survey was completed by more than 200 respondents across various corporate, government, and not-for-profit organisations. Chief Legal Officers (CLOs), General Counsels, and Heads of Legal accounted for 43% of respondents, with Senior Lawyers making up an additional 41%. Over 50% of respondents report directly to the CEO, highlighting the continuing importance of in-house counsel. Furthermore, 53% attend all board meetings and 65% said their opinion on business decisions is sought all or most of the time.

The survey report reflects insights from senior leaders and legal professionals throughout Australia on key areas including the latest internal and external trends, outsourcing practices, existing and emerging threats to in-house teams, and the effect of the pandemic on the profession, such as workload, job satisfaction, upskilling plans, and work-life balance. Key findings from the report include:

Technology was cited as the top disrupter to the traditional in-house counsel role, followed by the regulatory landscape and data security. Notably, 47% of respondents highlighted implementation of new tools and software solutions to stay competitive and serve their business effectively as a key challenge.

“Wolters Kluwer has been a Corporate Alliance Program Partner of ACC Australia for seven years, and we are proud to support in-house counsel and legal professionals with our digital-first technology solutions, including our award-winning legal research platform, all written and curated by our team of in-house legal experts,” said Izzy Silva, Managing Director of Wolters Kluwer TAA, Asia Pacific. “As in-house counsel navigate the ever-evolving landscapes facing organisations and industries today, we want to keep providing tools and insights they can trust and rely upon to empower their legal advice to management teams and inform the decision-making process in legal, risk, and compliance matters.”

The 2023 In-house Counsel Trends Report is distributed to 4,000 ACC members who serve as in-house counsel across Australia. A webinar presenting key findings from the report is also available to watch on-demand. For more information, please find the full report here.

