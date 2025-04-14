Post Malone electrified Coachella as Sunday's headlining set, melding his early rap hits with his recent country turn to close out the first weekend of the California desert festival.

Around 100,000 festival-goers braved scorching temperatures to attend the sprawling desert weekend festival that also saw performances by Lady Gaga, Charli XCX and Green Day.

Post Malone sported jeans with a tucked-in tee for his laid-back set that saw him light up a cigarette and lavish praise on his audience.

As he performed his smash "Sunflower," he left them with a parting message: "Keep spreading love, keep giving love, keep receiving love. No matter what you're going through right now, ladies and gentlemen, you're loved more than you know it."

Ahead of Post's marquee performance, hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion ruled the main stage, bringing guest stars Queen Latifah and Ciara out to play.

And German electronic pioneers Kraftwerk packed a tent of fans eager for their trailblazing conceptual soundscapes.

The iconic group whose work is frequently cited as era-defining delivered, playing hits including "Computer Love" and their best-known song, "Autobahn."

Shaboozey kicked off Sunday with his viral brand of country that recently earned him a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

South Korea's Jennie electrified the stage with a solo performance days after her Blackpink bandmate Lisa -- fresh off a role in HBO's hit show "The White Lotus" -- did the same.

And France's Polo & Pan -- the duo that has found fame with its brand of electronic infused with tropical influences -- are preparing for a primetime DJ slot for their second round playing Coachella.

The group is formed by Paul Armand-Delille and Alexandre Grynszpan, the latter of whom told AFP backstage they feel honored to return to the desert and feel "a responsibility to represent France."

"Coachella is definitely a global institution when it comes to festivals," he said.

On Saturday Charli XCX bathed the desert in her signature "brat" lime green to close out her banger set that pays homage to her sensational year, with cameos including Troye Sivan, Lorde and Billie Eilish, whose appearance whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

The appearance of Eilish triggered hysteria rivaled only by the crowd's mad dash to the stage next door, where Senator Sanders made a surprise appearance to thunderous applause.

The self-described socialist from Vermont has been on his own "Fighting Oligarchy" tour with US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a bid to harness anger over the actions of President Donald Trump's administration.

The one-two punch of Charli XCX's club-ready performance followed immediately by Sanders's rousing call to action left Coachella fans ready to rock by the time headliners Green Day took the stage.

The career-spanning performance filled more than 90 minutes with hits -- including "Brain Stew," "Minority," "Basket Case" and "When I Come Around" -- a reminder of the grip the rockers had on popular music throughout their 1990s and 2000s heyday.

Gustavo Dudamel led the Los Angeles Philharmonic in a sweeping sunset show that married orchestral arrangements with an eclectic crop of collaborators, including rapper LL Cool J, country star Maren Morris and Icelandic jazz-inspired pop singer Laufey.

Lady Gaga kicked off the festival with a three-act tale of mayhem channeling her latest album, but did dole out her classics to the delight of her ardent fans.

Her rendition of "Poker Face" saw Gaga playing against her dancers in a giant chess game -- the type of performance art that made her one of the contemporary era's seminal pop stars.

And Missy Elliott dealt a blistering, headliner-worthy show featuring trippy visuals, lasers and her smashes including "Lose Control," "Get Ur Freak On" and "Work It."

Coachella's second weekend -- which features the same lineup, save for cameo shakeups and occasional special features -- will take place April 18-20.

