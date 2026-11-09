Paladin Energy Shares Jump Nearly 11% as Uranium Producer Rebounds From Weak September Quarter Production Miss

SYDNEY — Shares of Paladin Energy Ltd. jumped almost 11% on Monday, the top gain among the market's leaders, as investors returned to the uranium producer after a disappointing quarterly update.

Paladin shares rose 81 cents, or 10.86%, to A$8.27, near the day's high of A$8.28, after trading as low as A$7.72. About 2.2 million shares changed hands, and the company's market value climbed to about A$3.7 billion.

No price-sensitive announcement from Paladin was found on Monday.

Weak quarter

The rebound follows a soft update. Paladin reported September-quarter uranium production of 1 million pounds at its Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia, below market expectations.

The shortfall reflected a planned maintenance shutdown and weaker recovery rates caused by the characteristics of the ore being processed, and lower volumes and elevated costs also weighed on cash flow.

Broker support

Analysts remain upbeat. Morgans retained its buy rating and A$13.10 price target after the September-quarter update and sees reasons for optimism about the longer-term outlook.

Langer Heinrich

The mine is now in full production. Paladin said in July that Langer Heinrich had returned to full production and hit the top of its guidance range with 4.82 million pounds of uranium produced in fiscal 2026.

Chief Executive Paul Hemburrow described the year as "transforming Langer Heinrich from a restart project into a stable operating uranium mine."

Paladin owns 75% of Langer Heinrich, a jurisdiction investors treat as outside Russian and Kazakh supply.

Risks

The key short-term catalyst remains cost and recovery performance at Langer Heinrich, while the biggest risk is prolonged cost pressure at the mine or fresh delays in Canadian permitting for Patterson Lake South.

The stock is up about 6% over the past year.