OpenAI is reportedly working on a smartphone development that will feature AI agents running its processes and tasks set by the user.

The idea behind this is that OpenAI wants to debut a hardware that will reportedly deliver a one-of-a-kind AI agent service to the public, powered by its generative AI models via a hardware form factor.

OpenAI Is Working on an AI Smartphone

According to a report by tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, OpenAI is currently working on the development of a new smartphone that will be powered by AI agents as its marquee technology. The goal for the smartphone is to drop the need for applications as opposed to the current setup, where users are highly reliant on downloading and installing different apps to fit their needs.

It was revealed by Kuo that OpenAI is now working with the likes of MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Luxshare, three of the largest components manufacturing companies in the world, to develop the smartphone's processors.

Kuo also highlighted that Luxshare serves as the exclusive system co-design and manufacturing partner for OpenAI on this venture.

The analyst said that this new smartphone would need to continuously "understand the user's context," which is why power consumption, memory hierarchy management, and basic small-model execution are the key processor design considerations for OpenAI.

OpenAI's Comprehensive AI Agent Service

According to 9to5Google, Kuo highlighted that OpenAI wants to make a smartphone to "deliver a comprehensive AI agent experience," which can only be done by "fully controlling" both the operating system and its hardware.

In mid 2025, OpenAI had already debuted the agentic version of ChatGPT, which can be programmed or prompted by users to perform tasks or work for them. Not only can this feature work for users upon request, but it can also perform automations, which would have it doing tasks without constant supervision.

According to Kuo, the device's specifications and suppliers are already expected to be finalized by late 2026 or early 2027.

Originally published on Tech Times