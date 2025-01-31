Germany's ex-chancellor Angela Merkel weighed in Thursday on a controversy flaring ahead of February elections, slamming her party successor for relying on far-right support on the flashpoint issue of immigration.

Conservative CDU leader Friedrich Merz sparked outrage Wednesday when he pushed through parliament a resolution demanding sweeping curbs to immigration, relying for the first time on votes from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his allies the Greens denounced the vote as a breach of a taboo in post-war Germany against any cooperation with extremist parties.

News site Der Spiegel judged that "this day will not only change the election campaign but German politics as a whole".

Critics warned that Merz's manoeuvre would help legitimise the AfD and pave the way for more cooperation -- perhaps even in a government one day, mirroring developments elsewhere in Europe.

Merz argued that pragmatism must trump principle, and pointed to public fears after a series of deadly attacks blamed on asylum seekers, including a knife attack last week on a kindergarten group where the suspect is an Afghan man.

Even though Merz also opposes the AfD, he said that "a right decision doesn't become wrong just because the wrong people agree to it".

Merkel, the elder stateswoman of the CDU under whose government more than a million asylum seekers entered the country, begged to differ.

After avoiding any comment on day-to-day politics since leaving office in 2021, she slammed Merz's tactical manoeuvre as "wrong" -- in effect siding with the stance of Scholz and the Greens.

She said democratic parties seeking to prevent such terrible attacks in the future must work together "honestly, moderately in tone and on the basis of applicable European law".

CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann defended Merz, telling the Rheinische Post newspaper that "we value Angela Merkel and know her assessment of migration policy".

But he added that "those who carry responsibility today must react to the current security situation and the terrible events", also mentioning a deadly car-ramming at a Christmas market in December.

Veteran Merkel's criticism of long-time party rival Merz for breaching the parliamentary taboo comes as the campaign heats up towards February 23 elections.

The CDU-CSU bloc of Merz is in the lead, polling at around 30 percent, followed by the AfD at 20 percent and then Scholz's SPD at around 15 percent.

The AfD has gained support by voicing fears about a migrant influx and a series of attacks that also included deadly stabbings last year where a Syrian and an Afghan man were arrested.

Merz has criticised Merkel's migration policy and pledged an about-turn, vowing permanent policing on all borders and the rejection of all migrants trying to enter Germany through irregular channels.

Another parliament vote looms Friday, when the CDU will present a bill to restrict asylum rights and boost border police powers, and where it will also seek backing by the AfD and the smaller FDP and BSW parties.

It remains to be seen if Merz's gamble will end up benefiting him, or the AfD.

The AfD and its allies cheered the outcome of Wednesday's vote, with Hungary's right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban writing on X: "Guten Morgen, Deutschland! Welcome to the club!"

Der Spiegel argued Merz's justification "may sound plausible at first glance" but added that he and his party must have quickly realised that "the price was too high" as they watched AfD politicians cheer the outcome.

Ursula Muench, director of the Academy for Political Education, said that Merz intended to signal to CDU voters worried about immigration that "they do not have to vote for the AfD".

Bild newspaper argued that "Merz took a huge risk" and weathered "insults from all sides" but drew clear battle lines and brought clarity, which it labelled "gold for democracy".

FDP chief Christian Lindner said Merkel's statements showed Merz was dividing his party, but that, "ironically, Mrs Merkel bears great responsibility for the rise of the AfD with her refugee policy".

The controversy has raised the temperature in the bitter election race and looks set to further complicate the inevitable coalition building talks after the vote.

Opinion polls suggest a victorious CDU-CSU could look to either the SPD or the Greens as their main junior coalition partner, but for now those relations have been poisoned further.

Der Spiegel said that if Merz stuck to his uncompromising course "the only coalition partner he would have left would be the AfD. He himself cannot want that."