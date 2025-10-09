French President Emmanuel Macron was on Thursday racing to find a new prime minister within a two-day deadline after the resignation of outgoing premier Sebastien Lecornu tipped the country deeper into political crisis.

The presidency said late Wednesday Macron will name a new prime minister within the next 48 hours, indicating the appointment will come by Friday evening at the latest.

Lecornu told French television in an interview that he expected a new premier to be named -- rather than early legislative elections or Macron's resignation -- in order to resolve the crisis.

The developments were the latest twists in three tumultuous days of political drama that have shaken France and raised concerns over the stability of the key member of the European Union.

Lecornu had resigned early Monday after less than a month in office, but Macron gave him up to Wednesday evening to find a way out of months of deadlock over an austerity budget.

Lecornu's two immediate predecessors were ousted by the legislative chamber in a standoff over the spending plan.

The president "will name a prime minister within 48 hours", the presidency said in a statement to AFP, adding a "path was possible" to agree a budget by the end of the year.

There was no indication of the identity of the new premier. Unless Lecornu is reappointed, the new premier will be the eighth of Macron's presidency.

The escalation of the crisis has turned into the worst political headache for Macron since he came to office in 2017, with close allies deserting a head of state who now appears increasingly isolated.

Lecornu said he had told Macron that the prospects for snap legislative elections had "receded" as there was a majority in the lower house of parliament against being dissolved.

After former premier Edouard Philippe said that Macron himself should step down and call snap presidential polls, Lecornu insisted the president should serve out his mandate until 2027.

It was "not the time to change the president", Lecornu said, adding: "Let's not make the French believe that it's the president who votes the budget."

Suggesting that a more technocratic government could be named, Lecornu said that people in a new cabinet should not have "ambitions" to stand in the 2027 presidential elections.

"The situation is already difficult enough. We need a team that decides to roll up its sleeves and solve the country's problems until the presidential election," he said.

He added a "path" should be found to open a debate on reversing the increase of the pension age -- the most contentious domestic reform of Macron's mandate -- but warned any suspension would cost at least three billion euros ($3.5 billion) in 2027.

Education Minister Elisabeth Borne, who was premier at the time the reform was forced through parliament without a vote, had called for it to be suspended.

Lecornu offered no clue over who the next premier would be, but hinted that he would not be reappointed without totally excluding such an outcome.

"I tried everything. This evening my mission is finished," said Lecornu who served over three years as defence minister, describing himself as a "warrior monk".

Whoever is named new premier will likely face the same problems encountered by Lecornu and his two immediate predecessors, Michel Barnier and Francois Bayrou, who were both toppled by parliament.

After losing their majority in 2022 elections and ceding even more seats in snap polls last year, Macron's centrists have governed in a de-facto coalition with the right-wing Republicans.

But even this combination is a minority in parliament, and any premier risks being voted out again if the left teams up with the far-right National Rally of Marine Le Pen.

Le Pen said Wednesday she would thwart all action by any new government and would "vote against everything".

Le Pen's anti-immigration party senses its best ever chance of winning power in the 2027 presidential elections, with Macron barred from running having served two terms.

Critical to its hopes of survival could be the Socialists, who Macron has long tried to woo away from a broad left-wing alliance.

But Socialist leader Olivier Faure emerged from a meeting with Lecornu earlier Wednesday lamenting that the premier had "given no assurance" the pension reform would be suspended.