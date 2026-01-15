The United States of America has announced that it will be suspending the processing of immigrant visas for 75 countries.

The pause is scheduled to begin on January 21.

US Suspends Immigration Visa Processing for 75 Countries

According to a report by ABC News, the State Department has released a statement regarding the suspension of immigrant visa processing.

"The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people," the State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

"Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassesses immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits," he added.

It should be noted that this does not apply to non-immigrant visa processing, which include temporary tourist and business visas.

It should likewise be noted that the suspension is indefinite, according to The Guardian.

Is Australia Affected?

Australians seeks to apply for immigrant visas should not be worried as Australia is not part of the 75 countries affected.

The full list of affected countries can be found below.