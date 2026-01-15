Immigration
The United States of America has announced that it will be suspending the processing of immigrant visas for 75 countries.

The pause is scheduled to begin on January 21.

According to a report by ABC News, the State Department has released a statement regarding the suspension of immigrant visa processing.

"The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people," the State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

"Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassesses immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits," he added.

It should be noted that this does not apply to non-immigrant visa processing, which include temporary tourist and business visas.

It should likewise be noted that the suspension is indefinite, according to The Guardian.

Is Australia Affected?

Australians seeks to apply for immigrant visas should not be worried as Australia is not part of the 75 countries affected.

The full list of affected countries can be found below.

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Albania
  3. Algeria
  4. Antigua and Barbuda
  5. Armenia
  6. Azerbaijan
  7. Bahamas
  8. Bangladesh
  9. Barbados
  10. Belarus
  11. Belize
  12. Bhutan
  13. Bosnia
  14. Brazil
  15. Burma (Myanmar)
  16. Cambodia
  17. Cameroon
  18. Cape Verde
  19. Colombia
  20. Congo
  21. Cuba
  22. Dominica
  23. Egypt
  24. Eritrea
  25. Ethiopia
  26. Fiji
  27. Gambia
  28. Georgia
  29. Ghana
  30. Grenada
  31. Guatemala
  32. Guinea
  33. Haiti
  34. Iran
  35. Iraq
  36. Ivory Coast
  37. Jamaica
  38. Jordan
  39. Kazakhstan
  40. Kosovo
  41. Kuwait
  42. Kyrgyzstan
  43. Laos
  44. Lebanon
  45. Liberia
  46. Libya
  47. Macedonia
  48. Moldova
  49. Mongolia
  50. Montenegro
  51. Morocco
  52. Nepal
  53. Nicaragua
  54. Nigeria
  55. Pakistan
  56. Republic of the Congo
  57. Russia
  58. Rwanda
  59. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  60. Saint Lucia
  61. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  62. Senegal
  63. Sierra Leone
  64. Somalia
  65. South Sudan
  66. Sudan
  67. Syria
  68. Tanzania
  69. Thailand
  70. Togo
  71. Tunisia
  72. Uganda
  73. Uruguay
  74. Uzbekistan
  75. Yemen