Why Big Dogs Die Younger: Science Study Links 'Jumping Genes' to Faster Aging in Great Danes and Mastiffs

TEMPE, Ariz. — Dog owners have long known that big breeds such as Great Danes and mastiffs tend to have shorter lives than small dogs like Chihuahuas. Now scientists say they may have found one reason why: changes in how the body keeps so-called "jumping genes" in check.

A study published in the journal Science, led by researchers at Arizona State University, offers what the team describes as the first compelling molecular explanation for why larger dogs age faster and die younger. The findings could also shed light on how aging works in people.

"Dogs provide an extraordinary model for understanding aging because they show dramatic variation in lifespan within a single species," said Noah Snyder-Mackler, a professor at Arizona State University's School of Life Sciences and Center for Evolution and Medicine and senior author of the study.

A biological puzzle

Across mammals, larger species generally live longer than smaller ones. Mice live only a few years, while some whales can live for nearly two centuries.

But within a single species, the pattern often flips, with smaller individuals tending to outlive larger ones. The contrast is especially striking in dogs. Great Danes and mastiffs rarely live past 10 years, while Chihuahuas can live nearly twice as long.

Larger dogs are also more likely to develop a range of age-related diseases, making the question of why they age faster important for both pet owners and scientists.

Studying DNA 'switches'

The researchers analyzed data from 864 dogs enrolled in the Dog Aging Project, a large, ongoing study of aging in pet dogs. They mapped patterns of DNA methylation across the dogs' genomes.

DNA methylation is part of the epigenome, a system of chemical markers that helps determine whether genes are turned on or off without altering the underlying genetic code. These markers can respond to environmental factors such as diet and stress and are widely used as indicators of biological aging.

The team found that aging involves a broad loss of these regulatory markers over time, especially in parts of the genome known as transposons, or "jumping genes."

The role of jumping genes

One family of these elements, called LINE1s, stood out as a key factor in differences in biological aging.

LINE1 elements can copy themselves and insert the copies into other parts of the genome, potentially causing DNA damage. Normally, their activity is kept in check by DNA methylation. But when those chemical markers are lost, the elements can become more active, a process linked to genomic instability, cancer and other age-related diseases.

"What we found is that the epigenetic regulation of transposable elements — especially LINE1s—appears to be a major factor shaping how quickly different dogs age," Snyder-Mackler said.

The researchers found that more than 40% of genome regions associated with LINE1s lose methylation as dogs age, making them the most affected group of transposons.

Bigger dogs, faster loss

The decline was not the same in every dog. Larger breeds lost these markers significantly faster. On average, giant breeds lost about 35% more LINE1 methylation per year than small breeds.

"This is one of the clearest molecular signatures we've seen that aligns with the well-known size-lifespan tradeoff in dogs," said Blaise Mariner, a researcher at Arizona State University's School of Life Sciences and Center for Evolution and Medicine.

Mariner said the results suggest faster aging in large dogs may be driven at least in part by weaker control over these jumping genes.

Surprising differences between sexes

The study also revealed unexpected differences between male and female dogs.

Females carry two X chromosomes, while males carry one X and one Y. The researchers found that LINE1 sequences on the X chromosome were more heavily methylated in males than in females, suggesting the elements may be more active in females. That could influence differences in how males and females age.

"This was an unexpected result," said Brianah McCoy, a researcher at Arizona State University who co-led the work as part of her doctoral research. She said the finding challenges some assumptions about how the X chromosome is regulated and highlights the complexity of epigenetic aging.

Implications for humans

Researchers say dogs are a valuable model for studying human aging because they live alongside people, share many of the same environments and often receive lifelong medical care.

"Living with us means that we share experiences and environments, while our love for our pets means we provide them food, exercise and lifelong health care," Snyder-Mackler said, adding that many findings in pets can be translated to humans.

The team said the study, one of the largest of its kind, allowed them to identify patterns that had gone undetected in smaller datasets.

Snyder-Mackler said the results suggest jumping genes may be a fundamental part of aging across mammals.

"If that's the case, targeting these elements or the mechanisms that regulate them could be a promising avenue for future therapies to extend the health span in humans," he said.

What it means for pet owners

The findings do not offer an immediate treatment to extend the lives of large dogs, but they point to a biological process that future research could target.

For now, the study adds to a growing understanding that health and longevity depend not only on genes themselves but also on how those genes are regulated over a lifetime, a process that can be influenced by environment and lifestyle.

Researchers said further work will be needed to determine whether slowing the loss of these regulatory markers could help dogs, and potentially people, live longer, healthier lives.