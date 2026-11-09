Nikkei Jumps 2.2% as Japanese Stocks Bounce From Bear Market Plunge, Though SoftBank Slips on ABB Deal Snag
The index remains in bear-market territory, while SoftBank falls as it works to salvage a $5.4 billion robotics deal.
TOKYO — Japanese stocks rebounded on Monday, recovering part of last week's steep losses as investors returned to technology shares.
The Nikkei 225 rose 1,259.78 points, or 2.19%, to 58,694.55 in late afternoon trading.
Asian stocks and U.S. futures advanced as artificial intelligence shares recovered some ground lost during last week's rout. On Friday, the Nikkei 225 fell 5.7%.
Bear market
The Nikkei slipped into a bear market after falling 21% from its peak.
SoftBank lags
Not every major stock joined the rally. SoftBank Group shares fell 2.9% as the company worked to salvage a $5.4 billion robotics deal with Swiss engineering firm ABB after Chinese regulators rejected the transaction.
SoftBank, seen as the Nikkei's AI proxy, is already down about 60% from its high. It releases financial results on Wednesday.
Week ahead
Investors are also watching earnings from banks Mizuho and Mitsubishi UFJ.
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