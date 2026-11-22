NEW YORK — Two companies set records for initial public offerings in 2026: SpaceX in June and Anthropic in November. Both drew attention to how private companies sell shares to the public.

An IPO is when a private company sells shares to the public for the first time and lists them on a stock exchange. The process usually takes months. It involves bankers, lawyers, regulators and large investors, and most of the work happens before a single share trades.

Step 1: Choosing the bankers

A company planning an IPO first hires investment banks as underwriters. The banks advise on timing and price, help prepare regulatory documents and line up buyers. Large offerings often use many banks. For Anthropic, 22 underwriters were named in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Underwriters are paid a fee, usually a percentage of the money raised. In a traditional IPO, the banks agree to buy the shares from the company and resell them to investors, so they take on some risk if demand is weak.

Step 2: The filing, often in secret at first

In the United States, a company must register its shares with the SEC, usually on a document called Form S-1. The S-1 describes the business, its finances, its risks, its executives' pay and how it plans to use the money.

Many companies file confidentially at first. That lets them work through SEC comments privately before making the document public. SpaceX took this route; it filed confidentially for an initial public offering, setting the stage for what could be one of the largest offerings ever.

The public S-1 usually appears a few weeks before the offering. Investors and reporters read it closely, because it is often the first full look at a company's finances.

Step 3: The roadshow

Next comes the roadshow. Executives and bankers meet with large investors such as mutual funds, pension funds and hedge funds to pitch the company. The bankers then collect orders showing how many shares each investor wants and at what price. This is called "building the book."

Strong demand can push the price up. Anthropic set its IPO price above the previous $70–$78 range, at $83 a share. Companies can also sell more shares than planned. Anthropic, along with its seven co-founders, upsized the offering, selling about 980 million shares, bringing the amount raised to $81.3 billion.

Step 4: Pricing and the overallotment

The night before trading, the company and its bankers set the final offering price. Investors who received shares in the IPO pay that price.

Most deals also include an overallotment option, often called a "greenshoe." It lets underwriters sell up to 15% more shares if demand is strong. It can noticeably increase the total raised. SpaceX raised $75 billion initially and a total of $85.7 billion after underwriters exercised their overallotment.

Step 5: The first trade

On listing day, the stock does not open right when the market does. The exchange gathers buy and sell orders first to find an opening price, which can be far from the IPO price.

The gap between the IPO price and where the stock trades shows how much the public wants it. Anthropic shares surged 34% in their Nasdaq debut, opening at $111.50 against their $83 IPO price, then gave back part of the gain. They closed the first day at $97.17, up 17.1% from the IPO price.

A big first-day jump is good news for investors who got IPO shares. Some critics say it also means the company "left money on the table" by pricing too low.

Step 6: Lockups

After the IPO, company insiders, including employees and early investors, usually can't sell their shares right away. Lockup agreements typically last 90 to 180 days. They are meant to stop a flood of selling that could push the price down.

Some companies now loosen these rules. At Anthropic, non-founder employees can sell up to 10% of their holdings on the first trading day, and up to another 35% after fiscal 2026 earnings.

When a lockup ends, the stock often comes under pressure as insiders sell. Investors usually mark the date.

Other routes to the market

A traditional IPO is not the only way to go public. In a direct listing, existing shares start trading without new shares being sold or underwriters guaranteeing the deal. Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell companies that raise money first and then merge with a private business. That gives the private company a public listing without a standard IPO.

Why it matters for investors

For most individual investors, getting shares at the IPO price is difficult, because underwriters usually give them to large institutions first. Most retail buyers have to buy after trading starts, often at a higher price. In South Korea, for example, no Korean brokerage among Anthropic's underwriters limited Korean retail investors' direct access to the offering.

Analysts say investors should read the prospectus, watch for lockup dates and remember that a strong first day doesn't guarantee long-term gains. A listing day shows what the market will pay at that moment, not what the company is worth in the long run.