Clear Secure Stock Soars as Membership Boom, Record Buyback and Strong Outlook Power Secure Identity Firm

Shares of Clear Secure Inc. jumped nearly 26% on Wednesday after the company behind the CLEAR airport identity lanes reported sharply higher third-quarter profit, rapid membership growth and a larger share buyback, extending a strong run for the stock this year.

Clear Secure shares rose $12.38 to $60.14 in Wednesday trading, with about 594,000 shares changing hands. The rally added to a strong year for the stock, which is up about 50% over the past 52 weeks and now carries a market value of roughly $6.2 billion.

The move came as Wall Street digested the results of Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections. U.S. stock futures recovered from overnight losses after Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate.

Revenue and profit climb

The New York-based company reported third-quarter revenue of $292.9 million, up 27.8% from a year earlier, while total bookings rose 24.4% to $323.5 million.

Profitability improved significantly. Net income reached $75.3 million, a 25.7% net income margin representing 600 basis points of year-over-year expansion, while adjusted EBITDA came to $103.9 million, a 35.5% margin. Earnings per common share were 53 cents on a basic basis and 52 cents diluted.

The results topped forecasts. Diluted earnings of 52 cents compared with a FactSet estimate of 50 cents, and revenue of $292.9 million beat the FactSet consensus of $286.7 million. Not every tally showed a beat on sales: GuruFocus reported revenue came in just below an analyst estimate of $293.62 million.

Cash flow was negative for the quarter, but the company said that reflected a scheduled payment. Free cash flow was negative $103.8 million, reflecting the roughly $315 million settlement of accrued partnership liabilities.

Membership surges

Clear's member base continued to expand rapidly. Total CLEAR members grew to 46.7 million, up 30.7% year over year, and active CLEAR+ members rose 14.5% to 8.5 million as of Sept. 30.

The company is also expanding its physical footprint. It had 62 CLEAR+ airports and 285 retail locations offering TSA PreCheck enrollment as of Sept. 30, and launched at Tampa International Airport in early November, bringing its network to 63 airports.

Clear said eGates were live at 53 airports and that it expects to cover the vast majority of its network by the end of 2026, while its premium CLEAR Concierge service is now offered at 42 airports.

Its business identity division is gaining traction too. CLEAR1 delivered what the company called a milestone quarter, and in October Clear announced a pilot with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Chief Executive Caryn Seidman Becker framed the results around the growing importance of identity verification. "Identity is security and in today's environment, that is more important than ever," she said.

Bigger buyback, steady dividend

Clear is returning substantial cash to shareholders. The company returned about $191.4 million in the quarter, including $20.5 million tied to its regular 15-cent quarterly dividend and distributions, and $170.9 million in share repurchases.

Management highlighted the scale of the buyback on its earnings call. Executives said Clear repurchased 3.7 million shares for $171 million at an average price of $46.19, the largest quarterly buyback in its history.

The board also authorized a $175 million increase to the existing share repurchase program, bringing remaining authorization to about $254.4 million, and declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents payable Dec. 24.

Outlook raised

Clear issued fourth-quarter guidance and lifted its full-year cash flow forecast. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $299 million to $302 million and total bookings of $335 million to $340 million.

It raised its full-year 2026 free cash flow guidance from at least $480 million to at least $490 million, which would represent at least 42.8% growth. That marked another increase, after Clear had raised the same forecast from at least $465 million to at least $480 million with its second-quarter results.

What's next

With Wednesday's gain, Clear Secure shares now trade at about 31 times trailing earnings. Investors will be watching the pace of eGate rollouts, continued growth in paid CLEAR+ memberships and whether government and enterprise pilots convert into larger contracts.

The company has said membership growth remains central to its strategy, and the latest quarter showed that momentum accelerating heading into the busy holiday travel season.