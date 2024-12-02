Centrelink beneficiaries may receive their payments early this year as Services Australia was closing most of its centers -- call and service -- on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, Dec. 27, and New Year's Day.

Centrelink has also outlined specific guidelines for those required to report their income, as well as those exempt from reporting.

"We want to help you plan so you still get paid," the Services Australia website read.

Due to the sweeping closure of service centers and call centers from Dec. 25 to 27, and Jan. 1, 2025, individuals will be required to report their income early and on a new reporting date to receive payment on time. New reporting dates were updated in the personal Centrelink online accounts, the website read.

Only those who were exempt from reporting stand to receive early payments, which will be dispersed before the normal payment day.

"You may need to report your income early so we can pay you during these closures. We may pay you early."

"When you report early, you'll need to include what you expect to be paid for that reporting period," Services Australia said. "You must also do this for any other changes that may affect your payment. If you make a mistake, you can correct your report within 14 days, or when you next report," 7 News reported.

Payment schedules for several government programs, such as Austudy, Farm Household Allowance, JobSeeker Payment, Special Benefit, Status Resolution Support Services Payment, and Youth Allowance, could be impacted by the impending shutdown.

Pension and family payments, including Disability Support Pension, Age Pension, and Carer Payment, would also be impacted.

Age Pension

After receiving their regular payment on Thursday, Dec. 12, recipients can anticipate receiving an early payment on Monday, Dec. 17.

Jobseeker

JobSeeker recipients will receive their December 2024 payments on two separate dates: Dec. 3 and Dec. 17.

Disability Support Pension

Recipients of the Disability Support Pension should anticipate receiving their benefits on Dec. 11, along with an extra early payment on Dec. 17.