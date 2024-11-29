Australians are projected to spend approximately AU$6.7 billion during the ongoing Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

According to research by the Australian Retailers Association and Roy Morgan, Australia's consumer market is poised to experience a 5.5% surge in sales, compared to the previous year. Market estimaties predict Australian shoppers will be spending on clothes, household items, appliances, and Christmas gifts this year.

While the unbeatable deals might be too good to pass up on, some sale-time purchases can soon lead to remorse if the quality doesn't match the hype. The sales frenzy can also lead to impulse purchases, increasing the likelihood of returns.

This situation poses the question of whether the items bought on sale are eligible for a refund or replacement.

Is the shopper entitled to a refund or replacement?

Australian consumer law offers buyers robust protection through various provisions. Under this law, consumers are entitled to a replacement or refund if products and services fail to meet certain standards, specifically being of "acceptable quality," meaning they are free from defects and function as intended, and matching product descriptions provided by businesses, whether in writing or verbally, ABC reported.

However, buyers are only entitled to a return or refund if the product is faulty or doesn't match the description, not if they simply change their minds.

The provisions also say that businesses can't waive or alter their rights to remedies for faulty products, even if they were sale-bought. However, in the case of a faulty product, businesses are not always required to provide a refund if a repair suffices.

The shopper probably will have the right to a refund or replacement if a product has a serious flaw, including being dangerous, seriously damaged, or substantially different from what was advertised. However, for little flaws, the company can provide a repair instead, which is regarded as a fair remedy.

Before embarking on a shopping spree, it's recommended that shoppers visit the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) website to familiarize themselves with consumer rights and responsibilities.

The website outlines the relevant provisions, providing a clear framework that protects the rights and interests of both consumers and businesses under the law.