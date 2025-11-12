Canberra, Australia — The University of Canberra is set to host the 2nd International Conference on Sustainable Computing and Intelligent Systems (SCIS-2025), bringing together thought leaders and innovators from around the world to discuss the future of computing, sustainability, and intelligent systems. The event, organized under the banner of SCRS India, will focus on how technology can align with environmental and ethical imperatives while advancing progress in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and enterprise systems.

This year's conference features an impressive lineup of keynote speakers from leading global technology companies, each addressing a unique aspect of sustainability, intelligence, and security in the digital era.

Topic: A Multi-Agent AI Framework for Intelligent Chargeback Recovery

Lin Yuan's keynote explores a multi-agent artificial intelligence framework designed to revolutionize the way financial institutions handle chargeback disputes. Traditionally, chargeback resolutions are slow and recover less than 15% of lost revenue. Yuan's system deploys specialized AI agents that collaborate to classify cases, gather evidence, construct arguments, and ensure compliance in an auditable workflow. By separating reasoning from rule enforcement, her framework enhances both fairness and operational transparency. The talk highlights how agentic AI can foster sustainability and accountability within financial risk management.

Topic: Modernizing-AI: Building Tomorrow's Green Technology

Pradeep Chandramohan's session addresses one of the most pressing challenges of modern computing—the environmental cost of AI. He notes that AI-related energy consumption is projected to grow by 128% between 2022 and 2026, with emissions soon rivaling the aviation sector. His talk outlines practical strategies for sustainable AI, from defining precise model objectives and leveraging edge computing (which can yield up to 70% energy savings) to adopting lightweight architectures and rigorous MLOps practices. Chandramohan calls for global collaboration to measure AI's environmental footprint, develop shared sustainability standards, and align innovation with the UN Sustainable Development Goals on clean energy and climate action.

Topic: Advancing Secure Identity in the Age of AI and Quantum Computing

Rakesh Keshava's keynote dives into the convergence of AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity. As artificial intelligence automates reconnaissance and accelerates attacks, traditional encryption methods like RSA and ECC face mounting risks from quantum advances. Keshava advocates for the modernization of public key infrastructure (PKI) and the adoption of post-quantum cryptography to ensure resilience. His session emphasizes hybrid deployments, cryptographic agility, and automated lifecycle management as the cornerstones of a secure transition into the quantum era. Attendees gain insight into safeguarding digital identities in an environment where AI and quantum technologies are rapidly reshaping the security landscape.

Topic: Zero-Trust Privileged Access for SMBs: A Practical Path

With small and medium-sized businesses becoming frequent targets for cyberattacks, Srikanth Manduru presents a pragmatic framework for implementing Zero-Trust security principles without enterprise-level costs. His session outlines how SMBs can strengthen defenses using affordable tools such as password vaults, multi-factor authentication, and just-in-time access controls. Manduru demonstrates how a Zero-Trust Privileged Access model—rooted in least-privilege enforcement and identity-centric policies—can help smaller organizations achieve enterprise-grade protection. Real-world examples show how businesses can balance cost, complexity, and security maturity in hybrid and cloud-first environments.

Topic: Autonomous Patch Validation for Zero-Day Exploits in Enterprise Clouds

Jay Bharat Mehta introduces a self-contained patch validation system aimed at mitigating zero-day vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructures. By integrating anomaly detection, predictive risk modeling, and causal inference, his method enables proactive patch prioritization and real-time validation of impact. Using the NSL-KDD dataset, the proposed system achieved a 93.76% detection accuracy while reducing detection latency by nearly two-thirds. The approach provides statistically validated assurance that deployed patches produce the intended security outcomes, marking a step forward in autonomous and reliable enterprise cloud defense mechanisms.

Topic: Beyond the Profile: Evolving Personalization Through Multi-Signal Intelligence

Soumyajyoti Bhattacharya's talk redefines personalization by moving beyond simple behavioral tracking toward multi-signal intelligence. By combining user intent with contextual, marketplace, and semantic data, Bhattacharya shows how two-tower and transformer-based architectures enable AI systems to understand "why" users act, not just "how." Drawing on practical fintech and e-commerce applications, his session demonstrates how multi-encoder models improve recommendation fairness, solve cold-start issues, and deliver adaptive personalization that interprets intent within context. The vision is personalization that is ethical, inclusive, and dynamically responsive.

A Platform for Action and Insight

The SCIS-2025 conference stands as a global forum for advancing sustainable and intelligent computing. By combining academic research with industry expertise, the University of Canberra and SCRS India aim to inspire cross-sector collaboration that balances innovation with responsibility. From quantum-safe cryptography to AI energy optimization, the event underscores that sustainability and intelligence must evolve together to define the next decade of technology.