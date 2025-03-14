The Trump administration has been accused of interfering in Australian universities after researchers receiving U.S. funding were asked to confirm their alignment with U.S. government policies, including recognizing only two genders.

U.S. Funding Questionnaire Pressures Australian Researchers on Compliance with Trump Policies

A questionnaire was sent to university researchers in the past two weeks, requiring a response within 48 hours. The document contains over 30 questions aimed at assessing eligibility for funding, as per The Guardian.

The questions focus on Trump administration priorities, such as whether the institution receives funding from China, includes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and whether the project follows Trump's executive order on gender by taking measures against "gender ideology."

Federal agencies distributed the questionnaires based on an executive memo from the president's office, requiring them to ensure all funding aligns with U.S. government policies and requirements.

Australian Universities Face U.S. Funding Cuts Amid Trump Administration Policy Changes

Meanwhile, six leading Australian universities, represented by the Group of Eight (Go8), have already had research grants suspended or canceled due to policy changes introduced by the Trump administration.

According to Go8, researchers were informed shortly after the U.S. election that projects covering topics such as agriculture, foreign aid, and diversity had been cut as part of higher education budget reductions, pending a review.

Go8's chief executive, Vicki Thomson, expressed serious concerns about the impact of these policies, especially on health, medical research, and defense collaboration.

"Go8 universities are deeply engaged in collaborative activities with the US, especially through our defence initiatives and the Aukus alliance," Thomson said. "For every one of our members, the US is the largest research partner by far."

Questionnaire Probes Australian University Projects on Foreign Ties and Social Policies

The questionnaire asks universities to confirm that their projects do not collaborate with any group holding anti-American views or receive any funding from China, including Confucius Institutes or Chinese government and private entities.

It also requires researchers to state whether their project excludes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives or focuses on climate and environmental justice. Additionally, it asks whether the project takes steps to protect women, opposes gender ideology, and addresses the persecution of Christians.

Calls for Clear Guidance on Foreign Interference in Australian Universities

Shadow Minister for Education Sarah Henderson said it was reasonable for the U.S. to ask questions about foreign interference. She emphasized that the higher education sector has a key role in preventing foreign influence and protecting national values from external threats.

She also urged the Albanese Government to give universities clear guidance on handling these issues while aligning with Australia's values and national interests.

Earlier this week, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese encouraged people to choose locally owned Bundaberg soft drinks instead of American brands like Coke or Pepsi as a response to U.S. trade and tariff policies.