Natural Gas Prices Slide to Two-Month Low as Mild Weather Forecasts Cut Heating Demand Despite Tighter Storage

U.S. natural gas prices fell to a two-month low on Friday, as forecasts for mild weather across much of the country reduced expectations for heating demand heading into winter.

Natural gas futures fell 7.5 cents, or 2.68%, to $2.721 per million British thermal units, after posting a modest gain in the previous session.

Prices are down about 19% over the past month and about 32% from a year earlier, according to Trading Economics.

Mild weather weighs

Weather is the most important short-term driver of natural gas prices, particularly in the fall, when traders focus on how much fuel will be needed for heating during the winter.

Forecasters expect above-average temperatures across the Midwest and East through Nov. 5, according to Commodity Weather Group, which would limit demand for gas used to heat homes and businesses.

Prices have been "going up and down with the weather right now," Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group, said earlier this week.

Data from LSEG showed demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, remaining below the five-year average, reflecting the mild weather.

Smaller storage build

The drop came despite signs of tighter supply. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said utilities added 77 billion cubic feet of gas to storage in the week ended Oct. 16, slightly less than the 79 billion cubic feet analysts had expected.

That was also below the 86 billion cubic feet added during the same week last year and the five-year average of 87 billion cubic feet.

Total inventories stood at 3.644 trillion cubic feet, about 4% lower than a year earlier but about 1% above the five-year average.

Smaller-than-expected injections can support prices because they suggest that supply is tighter than anticipated. But on Friday, the weather outlook outweighed the storage data.

Production eases

U.S. natural gas production has also eased from record highs. Output in the Lower 48 states averaged about 111.4 billion cubic feet per day in October, down from a record 113.3 billion cubic feet per day in August and September, according to data cited by Trading Economics.

Lower production would normally support prices, but the market remains well supplied heading into winter.

Strong LNG demand

Exports of liquefied natural gas have provided some support. Flows to the nine major U.S. LNG export plants rose to about 18.2 billion cubic feet per day in October, up from 17.9 billion cubic feet per day in September, though below the record set in April.

LNG demand "continues to be strong," Flynn said.

The United States is the world's largest exporter of LNG, shipping gas to Europe and Asia. Demand for U.S. gas has been supported by efforts in Europe to replace Russian supplies and by growing consumption in Asia.

Ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has pushed oil prices above $100 a barrel, has also raised questions about global energy supplies, including LNG from the Gulf region.

Contrast with oil

Natural gas prices have moved in the opposite direction of crude oil, which has surged on Middle East supply concerns. U.S. natural gas prices are driven primarily by domestic factors, including weather, production and storage levels, rather than geopolitical events overseas.

That divergence highlights how the U.S. gas market remains largely insulated from global oil supply shocks, even as LNG exports increasingly connect it to international markets.

Impact on consumers

For consumers, lower natural gas prices could help ease heating bills this winter if mild weather persists. Natural gas is the most common heating fuel in the United States and is also a major source of electricity generation.

However, prices could rise quickly if forecasts shift and colder weather arrives, particularly given that storage levels are below last year's.

What's next

Traders will watch updated weather forecasts closely in the coming weeks for signs of colder temperatures, which could boost demand and lift prices.

The EIA's next weekly storage report, along with data on production and LNG exports, will also be closely watched as the heating season approaches.