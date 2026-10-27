Tasmea Shares Climb 8% as Acquisition-Driven Services Group Bounces Back From Recent Pullback on ASX

Tasmea Ltd shares rose 8% on Tuesday. The Western Australian industrial services group recovered part of a recent pullback as investors returned to one of the best-performing stocks on the Australian market this year.

Tasmea shares gained 70 Australian cents, or 8.07%, to close at A$9.37. In the session they traded between A$8.75 and A$9.39. About 530,000 shares changed hands, and the company's market value was about A$2.6 billion.

The stock is up about 83% over the past year. It remains below the record levels above A$11 it reached earlier this month.

The broader S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.46% to 8,850.1.

Tasmea did not release any market-sensitive news on Tuesday.

Pullback and rebound

Tasmea shares climbed to about A$11.05 on Oct. 12, when they had more than doubled over 12 months. The stock then slid to A$8.67 by Monday's close, a fall of more than 20% in two weeks, as some investors took profits after the strong run.

Tuesday's rebound recovered part of those losses.

What Tasmea does

Tasmea, based in Perth, provides maintenance, shutdown and specialist services to the mining, energy, water, defense and infrastructure sectors. Its businesses span electrical, mechanical, civil and water services, as well as workforce solutions.

The company has grown rapidly through a strategy of buying smaller businesses and integrating them into the group, which it calls "programmatic" acquisitions.

Record results

In August, Tasmea reported record results for the year to June 30, 2026:

Underlying EBIT rose 54% to A$118.1 million. Underlying net profit rose 42% to A$73.7 million, ahead of guidance. Earnings from the electrical division rose 33% to A$50.2 million. Earnings from the civil division rose 81% to A$32 million. Net debt was about 0.4 times pro forma EBITDA at year-end.

For fiscal 2027, the company guided for underlying EBITDA of A$205 million to A$210 million and underlying net profit before amortization of A$130 million to A$133 million. It said the outlook reflects full-year contributions from recently acquired businesses.

Acquisition spree

Tasmea has completed several significant deals over the past year:

WorkPac Group: A workforce solutions provider, acquired in December 2025. Maxim Group: A Victorian electrical contractor, acquired for up to A$254 million and completed July 1. JPS Group: An energy-sector services business, acquired for up to A$75 million and completed in August. Tasmea expects it to support expansion into the United States and Africa.

"The acquisition of Maxim Group is a defining step in Tasmea's programmatic growth strategy," Managing Director Stephen Young said when the deal was announced.

The company has said further acquisition opportunities are under negotiation.

Shareholder returns

Tasmea has also returned cash to shareholders. It paid a fully franked special dividend of 10 cents a share in June. At the time, it said the payout would "not constrain FY27 growth plans or its programmatic acquisition strategy," with leverage expected to remain below 1 times earnings.

A final dividend for fiscal 2026 is payable on Oct. 30.

Strong long-term returns

Tasmea listed on the ASX and has delivered strong returns to investors since. The company said in its fiscal 2026 presentation that total shareholder return since its initial public offering was 523%.

Risks

Analysts note that acquisition-led growth carries integration risks, and that Tasmea's earnings depend partly on capital spending and maintenance activity in the mining and energy sectors. A slowdown in resources investment, or difficulty integrating new businesses, could weigh on results.

The company's fast share price gains have also left the stock open to sharp swings as investors take profits, as the past two weeks showed.

Investors will be watching for any trading update at the company's annual general meeting and for news of further acquisitions.

_This article is for information only and does not constitute financial advice._