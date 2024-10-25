Major European and Asian stock markets diverged Friday in a quiet end to the week's trading dominated by earnings updates.

London edged down as investors awaited the first budget of Britain's new Labour government on Wednesday, expected to include tax rises on businesses.

In Asia, Shanghai and Hong Kong markets rose amid hopes of stronger growth in China following the country's recent moves to try and stimulate its stalling economy.

Crude futures climbed and the dollar was mixed versus main rivals heading into the weekend break.

"Oil prices have shifted higher, with Brent crude heading towards $75 a barrel... as concerns about the Middle East stay in focus," noted Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown.

Tokyo's stock market closed down and the yen dipped against the dollar ahead of Japan's national elections Sunday.

Independent analyst Stephen Innes pointed to uncertainty over the vote and an upcoming Bank of Japan policy meeting as complicating the outlook for Japanese equities.

"Between election jitters and BoJ chess moves, Tokyo markets are probably in for a busy opening on Monday."

Focus this week has been on earnings as major companies worldwide report on their third-quarter performances.

In London around midday, shares in British bank NatWest jumped more than three percent after the lender posted a strong increase in profits, with income higher thanks to interest rates remaining elevated.

Mercedes-Benz stock slipped nearly one percent after the German luxury carmaker said group profits slumped more than 50 percent, hit by weakness in the key Chinese market.

On the upside, data Friday showed Germany's business confidence rebounded in October, snapping a four-month streak of declines and offering some rare good news for Europe's beleaguered top economy.

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 8,259.03 points

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,491.19

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.1 at 19,460.69

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.6 percent at 37,913.92 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.5 percent at 20,590.15 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 3,299.70 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 42,374.36 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0826 from $1.0832 on Thursday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2986 from $1.2972

Dollar/yen: UP at 151.88 yen from 151.83 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.37 pence from 83.47 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.6 percent at $74.79 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $70.61 per barrel