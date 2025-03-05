Temu has earned high ratings for quality, data security, and returns in a recent evaluation by Stiftung Warentest, Germany's leading consumer testing organization. The assessment awarded Temu a "good" rating for data handling and shopping experience, while its return process received the highest possible rating of "very good." The review also found that products purchased from the platform were "usable and as described."

Stiftung Warentest is Germany's most trusted consumer testing organization, known for its rigorous scientific evaluations and impartial assessments. Established by the German federal parliament in 1964, the organization is relied upon by German consumers to make informed purchasing decisions. Its five-point rating system ranges from "very good" (Sehr Gut) to "poor" (Mangelhaft), with only platforms that meet strict quality and safety standards receiving favorable ratings.

In its latest review, Stiftung Warentest examined major e-commerce platforms for quality assurance, data protection, and shopping experience. Temu was among the top-rated platforms, earning a "very good" rating for its return process—the highest in the study—and a "good" rating for data handling and shopping experience. Achieving these scores is notable even for long-established brands, as Stiftung Warentest applies strict evaluation criteria that many platforms struggle to meet.

Temu's strong performance in the evaluation highlights its focus on quality, security, and customer experience. Stiftung Warentest found that Temu's return process was the most consumer-friendly among the platforms tested, noting that returns were handled free of charge and without complications, with full refunds issued promptly.

As Temu expands in Europe, Germany has become its largest EU market, with 17 million users, according to its latest EU transparency report. Since launching in Europe in April 2023, the company has prioritized quality assurance, data security, and consumer trust, implementing a rigorous vetting system for sellers and products, along with proactive monitoring and quick corrective action.

To ensure compliance with quality and safety standards, Temu works with globally recognized testing and certification organizations, including TÜV SÜD, TÜV Rheinland, SGS, and Bureau Veritas, to verify third-party seller products. Temu is also certified by Dekra, a respected German testing and certification body, for meeting the Mobile App Security Assessment (MASA) cybersecurity standard.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2022, Temu has expanded to over 90 global markets, offering consumers a broad selection of high-quality, affordable products. The company is actively recruiting local sellers and expanding its local fulfillment operations in key markets, including the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Poland.

Temu expects its local fulfillment model to account for 80% of European sales, supporting local businesses while ensuring consumers have access to competitively priced, high-quality products.