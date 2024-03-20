Gamification, Slotting.IQ and Unified Control Systems increase efficiencies in the warehouse

HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Körber announced today the launch of three solutions set to augment warehouse operations. With a focus on innovation beyond Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), these products address common productivity and workflow pain points across the supply chain, unlocking new capabilities and enhanced functionalities.

Supply chain companies face increasing challenges, necessitating the addition of software solutions to extend WMS capabilities. Körber's latest developments provide a holistic approach to supply chain execution, ensuring end-to-end visibility, scalability and flexibility.

With 82% of workers motivated by recognition, Kӧrber's Gamification boosts productivity by encouraging worker engagement and introducing healthy competition. Management sets targets and milestones to encourage users to progress through the experience, as they collaborate as a team and accomplish tasks. This solution redefines worker engagement, emphasizing efficiency, productivity and employee satisfaction.

Körber’s Slotting.IQ allows warehouses to harness management of complex inventories. Dynamic slotting algorithms optimize inventory placements, improving order-picking efficiency and accelerating order processing. By integrating with the WMS, re-slotting strategies can be implemented seamlessly and enhance overall operational productivity. Slotting.IQ’s automated approach saves valuable time and resources compared to traditional, manual slotting methods.

Körber’s Unified Control System (UCS) provides a single point of management and control for fulfillment processes driven by warehouse staff, AMR and other automation technologies. It seamlessly orchestrates automated and manual workflows, enabling faster order processing and improving throughput. UCS integrates with the WMS and other warehouse technologies to enable operational flexibility, streamline workflows and boost productivity.

"Körber’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of warehouse technology is reflected in these solutions,” said Sean Elliott, CTO and acting CEO Software, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. “Whether it's revolutionizing inventory placement with Slotting.IQ, boosting workforce engagement through Gamification, or combining automation with human workflows with UCS, Körber continues to drive warehouse innovation."

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Körber uniquely provides proven end-to-end solutions tailored to manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Fitting any business size, strategy or industry, our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain with our portfolio of software, voice, and robotics solutions – plus the expertise to tie it all together. Conquer supply chain complexity, with Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain-software.com.

Kathleen Fischer

Director, Corporate Communications Software

Körber Business Area Supply Chain

kathleen.fischer@koerber-supplychain.com

330.289.3342