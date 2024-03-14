The brand, marketing its third international market, will expand its footprint in Australia through a strategic partnership with Vanguard Luxury Brands

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flecha Azul Tequila, the award-winning leading additive-free tequila brand, announced today its expansion into Australia through a partnership with Vanguard Luxury Brands, Australia’s leading importer, marketer, and distributor of premium spirits. This marks the brand's third significant foray onto the global stage, after successful launches in Mexico and Canada in 2023.

Founded by Mexican-American professional golfer Abraham Ancer and Mexican entrepreneur Aron Marquez and backed by entrepreneur, actor, and producer Mark Wahlberg, the tequila is crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave that is always harvested at full maturity and produced according to traditional methods at Orendain Distillery in Jalisco, Mexico.

“I’m here to shine the spotlight on the guys who are authentically creating additive-free tequila that’s of real quality and is true to its Mexican roots. Over my next few months in Australia, I look forward to dropping into local liquor stores, having a drink at some of Sydney’s best tequila bars and signing plenty of Flecha Azul Tequila bottles,” said Mark Wahlberg.

Flecha Azul Tequila produces a range of five distinctive, handcrafted artisan tequilas to be found in luxury bars around the globe. The Blanco tequila is stored in stainless steel tanks. It has an approachable palate of spices, ripe fruit, and honey-sweet floral notes. The Reposado maintains the bright character of the traditional Blanco but is aged six months in ex-Bourbon American oak barrels to add layers of citrus, gentle grassiness, praline, vanilla, and sandalwood. Añejo, the most full-bodied, is aged for 18 months in ex-Bourbon barrels – six months longer than industry standard – and delivers notes of rich maple, caramel, dried herbs, pineapple, and black pepper. The triple-filtered Añejo Cristalino carries all the warmth of the traditional Añejo but is still light and soft on the palate, balancing notes of vanilla and dark chocolate with a long, luxurious finish. Finally, the Extra Añejo floods the senses with praline, roasted pineapple, and vanilla. On the palate, its weight is tempered with gently extracted wood tannins for a balanced and complex finish.

Co-President of WES Brands, Kyle Stein, said the partnership with Vanguard Luxury Brands is the next step in expanding WES Brands’ global footprint and making Flecha Azul the most popular premium Tequila in Australia. “Australia is now a top-10 import market for tequila and we believe the category is primed for continued growth. We’ve seen increasing demand for additive-free tequilas both domestically and abroad, and couldn’t be more excited to introduce our authentically crafted tequila to a new and receptive audience down under.”

Chris Seithel's transition to Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales for Flecha Azul Tequila reflects a strategic move by WES Brands to prioritize the expansion and distribution of Flecha Azul Tequila. This decision aims to enhance the brand's presence in key markets, including chain retail and high-profile on-premise locations, and extend its reach internationally. The creation of this new role underscores the significance of Flecha Azul Tequila within the WES Brands portfolio. It aligns with the company's aggressive growth objectives on both a domestic and global scale. This shift emphasizes the brand's potential for further market penetration and Seithel's crucial role in driving the brand's expansion and reinforcing its position in the competitive tequila industry.

“To have Mark Wahlberg supporting the launch of Flecha Azul Tequila in Australia is super exciting, but we also know the product itself will do a lot of the talking,” says Michael Cox, Vanguard Luxury Brands Head of Sales. “The best bars around the country will be getting their hands on this award-winning product, and our exclusive retail partnership with Coles Liquor — who will be widely stocking three products for launch — will see consumers gain direct access.”

Flecha Azul will launch widely with three variations in Australia: Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo, with limited bottles of the Añejo Cristalino and Extra Añejo found at some of Australia's top bars. Flecha Azul Tequila Blanco ($120 RRP), Reposado ($130 RRP), Añejo ($160 RRP), all of 40% ABV are now available exclusively in retail at select First Choice Liquor Market & Vintage Cellars stores and on-premise venues.

For more information on Flecha Azul Tequila visit https://flechaazultequila.com or follow @FlechaAzulTequila on Facebook and Instagram.

About Flecha Azul Tequila

Co-founded in 2016 and launched in 2020 by Mexican PGA golfer Abraham Ancer and Mexican entrepreneur Aron Marquez, Flecha Azul Tequila was authentically crafted to taste like home. Backed by Mark Wahlberg, the premium, additive-free tequila is available in five expressions - Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Añejo Cristalino and Extra Añejo. As one of the only new world tequila brands with authentic Mexican roots and offerings, Flecha Azul Tequila is hand-crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, from fully-matured 100% single estate-grown Blue Weber Agave and produced by a multi-generational, family-owned and operated distillery with practices dating back to 1840.

About WES Brands

Founded in 2021, WES Brands develops, markets, and sells innovative brands in the beverage alcohol category. The entrepreneurial and employee-owned company pairs high-potential brands in expanding categories with brand partners to drive awareness. The portfolio currently includes Aspen Vodka, Flecha Azul Tequila, Fraser & Thompson Whiskey and BSB Flavored Whiskey, with new innovations to come. Do you think you have what it takes to join the team? Learn more at www.WESBrandsLLC.com.

About Vanguard Luxury Brands

Vanguard Luxury Brands is Australia’s leading importer, marketer and distributor of premium spirits. Based in Sydney, Vanguard Luxury Brands distributes across all states and territories of Australia, catering to the best bars, liquor stores, restaurants, and hotels. Some of the premium brands in the portfolio include Four Pillars Gin, Fuji Whisky, Bearface Whisky, Morris Whisky and Gospel Whiskey. Vanguard Luxury Brands is very proud to have won Australia’s top award: the ALIA award for On-Premise Supplier Of The Year in 2018, 2015, 2013, and 2022 as well as being Highly Commended for this award in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019. Learn more at https://vanguardluxurybrands.com.au

