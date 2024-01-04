OMS+ multi-channel platform will extend Graybar’s SAP ERP, support upgrades to SAP S/4, and offer streamlined sales and order processing with omnichannel capabilities.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataXstream LLC, an SAP solution provider focused on order management for sales and distribution, today announced that Graybar, a leading North American distributor of high quality electrical, industrial, communications and data networking products, has selected OMS+ to transform its sales experience and provide a seamless transition to SAP S/4 while maintaining business continuity.

Graybar was looking to modernize and streamline multiple legacy systems, including quote and order entry, and to improve its data visibility, automation and scalability capabilities. After working closely with their systems integrator, Graybar selected DataXstream’s OMS+ as the right solution to help them scale and modernize their front office and back office order management capabilities.

“Graybar is making substantial investments in technology as part of our strategic business transformation program,” said Graybar Vice President – Technology, Mark Hirst. “As we deploy leading technology solutions, we are focused on optimizing our processes and empowering our people to achieve more. We believe that DataXstream OMS+ will help us streamline our processes and equip our employees with powerful capabilities to serve our customers and grow our business.”

OMS+ is a certified SAP Endorsed App that operates in real-time with SAP data and is built to facilitate multi-channel sales through process automation, data aggregation and an intuitive, easy-to-use interface. OMS+ will allow Graybar to:

Reduce technical debt

Increase efficiency and productivity

Support sales efforts with real-time data visibility and customer intelligence

Reduce sales onboarding time

Additionally, the OMS+ platform maintains SAP clean core standards while providing Graybar the ability to personalize to meet their business needs. OMS+ supports high speed transactions, in real-time, across multiple sales channels.

About Graybar

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 325 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

About DataXstream

DataXstream is an SAP® Gold and Endorsed App Partner dedicated to building solutions on emerging technologies that maximize the ROI of our customers’ SAP® infrastructure. As members of the SAP® marketplace, DataXstream’s products can be found in the SAP® Store. Your company is already running the most powerful ERP solution; empower your employees with DataXstream’s OMS+ to take your organization’s sale and customer buying experience to new levels.

