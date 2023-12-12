WP Engine recruits top industry executive to drive accelerated growth across SMB and Enterprise as WordPress adoption continues to surge across SMB and Enterprise

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WP Engine, the world's most trusted WordPress technology company, announced the appointment of Justin Mongroo as Senior Vice President, Sales. In his role, Justin will lead efforts for the North American sales teams and new growth strategies for the region.

Mongroo takes on the role with almost 20 years of experience leading sales teams across industry-defining technology companies, including Salesforce, Conga, Intuit and most recently Slack, where he served as Vice President of Commercial Sales. Justin has gained experience working with large and small customers in multiple industries.

While at Slack, he got a “front row seat” at the intersection of self-serve, product-led and sales-led growth, providing a unique perspective on possibilities for go-to-market strategies working with companies on Slack’s journey from their first $100M to beyond $1B.

As SVP of Sales at WP Engine, Mongroo will lead a team of over 100 sales professionals who consult and advise on innovative solutions to build, power, and manage different types of WordPress experiences for large brands and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

On the appointment, WP Engine Chairwoman and CEO, Heather Brunner said, “WP Engine is entering a new stage of ‘next level’ growth ambition after successfully earning the trust of over 200,000 managed WordPress customers and millions of users of our open source developer tools. With Justin's background and impressive track record delivering value across diverse tech domains, he is well poised to influence our growth further leading the teams who provide consultative expertise for our largest customers.”

“We’re thrilled to benefit from Justin’s leadership during such a transformative time for our company and the industry as a whole.”

Justin Mongroo, SVP Sales, WP Engine said, “I am truly honored to join this vibrant team. WP Engine has a smart, passionate and diverse cohort of global talent that isn’t constrained by location or offices but elevated through a virtual first culture that delivers the best experience for our customers.”

“The key to realizing the huge industry expansion lies in seamlessly integrating our product vision with our sales strategy. Together, we will reinforce WP Engine's position as a trailblazer in the WordPress industry, offering unparalleled solutions for brands, developers, and businesses of all sizes.”

About WP Engine

WP Engine, the WordPress technology company, provides the most relied upon and trusted WordPress products for companies and agencies of all sizes, including specialized solutions for managed WordPress hosting, eCommerce, enterprise WordPress, and headless WordPress, and developer-centric tools like Local, Advanced Custom Fields, and Genesis and more. WP Engine's tech innovation and award-winning WordPress experts help to power more than 200,000 managed WordPress customers and millions of users across 150 countries. More of the top 200,000 sites in the world use WP Engine to drive their digital experiences than anyone else in WordPress.

At WP Engine, we do what’s right for our customers, and this focus helps us to do the best work of our careers. We prioritize investing in our employees' success and love offering opportunities to help them grow and develop professionally. Learn more at wpengine.careers.

