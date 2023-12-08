Australian business outsourcing provider opens DFW location to drive growth and success

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acquire BPO, a global leader in customer experience and business process outsourcing, today announced the opening of its U.S. headquarters in Irving, Texas, a key milestone in the company's expansion strategy and commitment to creating a thriving global community. Positioned within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, this new location expects to hire more than 130 employees in the near term with ability to expand its current location and signifies Acquire's dedication to leveraging strategic locations, highly-skilled talent and cutting-edge technology to propel business growth and success.

Acquire has been at the forefront of addressing the growing demand for outsourcing solutions since its establishment in Melbourne, Australia, in 2005, where its global headquarters is located. The launch of the Irving headquarters solidifies Acquire's position as a major industry player in the U.S. market, allowing for enhanced collaboration with clients across industries. This onshore addition complements Acquire's existing offshore and nearshore offerings, providing clients with a versatile mix of services to achieve optimal results.

"The launch of our U.S. headquarters marks a new chapter in our story – one where we redefine the standards of service and efficiency in the BPO sector," said Scott Stavretis, CEO of Acquire BPO. "The Irving site embodies our core values of transparency, collaboration, passion and impact. With this launch, Acquire BPO is not just opening a new office; we are unlocking new opportunities to better serve our clients and contribute significantly to the industry's evolution."

The selection of Irving aligns with Acquire's strategy, emphasizing accessibility, innovation and community engagement. Irving is a thriving location in Texas known for its fair labor laws, which allow businesses to scale and attract top talent across the United States. Situated in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the location offers unparalleled connectivity, with immediate access to major highways and the DFW International Airport, ensuring seamless travel for both clients and employees.

Acquire is poised for an ambitious growth trajectory, exploring acquisition targets in the business process outsourcing sector and aiming to reach 100,000 employees by 2035. The company already services clients such as RingCentral, Domino’s and Samsung and is set to unveil several initiatives to meet its goal. This includes a heightened focus on artificial intelligence and automation through its affiliate Acquire.AI, addressing the surging demand for innovative business solutions. In line with Acquire’s overarching strategy, the Acquire.AI team specializes in analyzing business processes and formulating AI-driven strategies to deliver tangible value and drive substantial growth and efficiency for clients.

Acquire’s U.S. headquarters is led by both Tim Read, vice president of operations, and Joseph Dickerson, head of U.S. client services, who was recently relocated to Irving, Texas for this role.

The Irving office, located at 3660 Regent Boulevard, Irving, Texas 75229, resides in a modern high-tech building within walking distance of retail stores, hotels and restaurants. The strategic location provides immediate access to I-635, I-35, SH-114 and the DFW International Airport.

About Acquire BPO

Acquire BPO is an award-winning global business process outsourcing provider that offers a wide range of services including contact center, customer service, sales, back-office functions, technical support, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) consulting. Established in 2005, Acquire BPO is committed to operational excellence, advanced technological solutions, and a client-centric approach. We are recognized by clients as safe, flexible and innovative.

Founded in Australia with a global presence that spans 3 continents and 4 countries, Acquire BPO has delivery centers in the USA, Australia, the Dominican Republic, and the Philippines. It has partnered with leading brands across various industries from banking and finance, logistics and transportation, healthcare, insurance, telecommunication, entertainment & media, government, education, and retail.

For more information, visit www.acquirebpo.com or contact enquiries@acquirebpo.com.

Jackie Marrington

jmarrington@ideagrove.com