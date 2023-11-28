Triton Digital and CRA Expand Audience Metrics with Launch of Podcast Metrics Demos+

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital and Commercial Radio & Audio today announced the availability of podcast audience profiles via the launch of Podcast Metrics Demos+ in Australia. Publishers in the Australian Podcast Ranker can now access new audience profiles and demographic data, giving them insight into not just the number of listeners and downloads, but also the age and gender, purchase history and intent, interests, and media consumption behaviours of their audiences.

This new layer of audience profiling covers 150 data points which will help publishers build detailed listener profiles to inform advertisers and guide the direction of new content. Demos+ is an extension of Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service, which delivers the results for the Australian Podcast Ranker.

“The expansion of podcast audience profiles for publishers in the Australian Podcast Ranker marks a significant step forward, building upon the industry's collaborative and innovative spirit,” said Ford Ennals, CEO of Commercial Radio & Audio. “The Australian Podcast Ranker has brought a deeper understanding of the podcast market that has facilitated the growth of our industry, and we’re excited for the newly available audience profiling to do the same.”

Listener characteristics can be broken down by individual podcasts, groups of podcasts, or podcast genres. For example, when looking at the True Crime genre, Australian listeners are 68% female, are 60% more likely to be a parent with a child under 18 than the average Australian, and 27% more likely to purchase whitegoods in the next 12 months than the average Australian podcast listener.

“The new audience profiles and insights from Podcast Metrics Demos+ enables publishers to really understand who our audiences are in podcasting,” said Shannon Hollis, General Manager - Audio, News Corp Australia. "This in turn will help us attract the right advertisers and to make strategic content decisions. It has brought a new level of transparency and understanding to the industry.”

In partnership with audio research firm Signal Hill Insights, Podcast Metrics Demos+ utilises a unique methodology combining census and survey-based research methodologies. It transcends the limitations of podcast survey sample size to allow for demographics to be produced for podcasts of virtually all sizes.

“Demos+ podcast listener profiling has already been available to US podcast publishers and has been extremely valuable to the podcast industry there,” said Richard Palmer, Vice President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “Now, we’re excited to be extending our reach together into a market where we’ve already had such huge success with the Australian Podcast Ranker. Alongside our longtime partner, CRA, we are ushering in an exciting new era for the Australian podcast market.”

Future announcements will come related to product updates including direct agency access and public access to results in early 2024. To learn more about Podcast Metrics Demos+ in Australia, please email solutions@tritondigital.com.

