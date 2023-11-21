LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Napier, the London-based financial crime compliance RegTech, is pleased to announce it has been selected as the anti-money laundering (AML) platform of choice for the groundbreaking payments platform at the forefront of the fintech revolution, 3S Money.

Napier will provide its Transaction Screening, Transaction Monitoring, and Client Screening modules, within the Napier Continuum platform, to 3S Money. This is aimed to fortify 3S Money’s dedication to nurturing a dynamic ecosystem of ambitious businesses securely with:

Real-time, accurate screening;

Multiple screening configuration capabilities;

Easy integration via APIs to Napier platform;

Sandbox environment for effective rule-building.

Since its inception in 2018, 3S Money has grown immensely, processing over $5.9 billion in client payments worldwide since inception. Currently supporting transactions in 190+ countries and access to 65+ currencies, it needed a compliance solution that could scale with its business. The collaboration reinforces their dedication to delivering reliable financial access and a faster service, enabling clients to conduct global transactions with ease.

“Ensuring the highest standards of financial compliance is paramount in our mission to create a fair financial world for businesses globally. Partnering with Napier reinforces our commitment to the security and integrity of our platform, ultimately benefiting the ambitious businesses we serve,” says Angela Knight, Head of Risk and Compliance at 3S Money.

Napier’s solutions, which support 22 languages and multi-configuration environments, help 3S Money not only adhere to regulatory compliance, but also use it as a business advantage by meeting requirements in cross-border payments with multiple screening configurations tailored to each jurisdiction.

“At Napier, we recognise that the fine line between financial crime compliance being a mere regulatory chore and a strategic advantage is the right RegTech solution, and we're eager to amplify this distinction through our collaboration with 3S Money,” says Greg Watson, CEO Napier.

Napier is proud to support 3S Money in its period of continuous growth and set a new standard of excellence in the financial crime compliance industry.

About Napier

Napier is a RegTech delivering anti-money laundering and financial crime compliance software to financial institutions, payments firms and buy side firms. Napier designs and engineers technological innovation to make a measurable difference in driving down financial crime. Trusted by over 200 institutions worldwide, the company’s platform, Napier Continuum, is transforming compliance from a legal obligation to a competitive edge.

About 3S Money

3S Money is a global payments provider on a mission to create a fair financial world for businesses everywhere.

We combine innovative Fintech solutions and better service levels than traditional banks. Through a single online account, clients can access global payment services and local banking networks wherever in the world they’re based. Their ‘No Chatbot' policy means they can offer real human customer support across all aspects of cross-border payments and FX risk management.

What separates them from the rest?

- Clients receive dedicated support

- Global Coverage with access to 65+ currencies in 190+ countries

- No transaction limits and comfortable handling larger payments

- One simple-to-use platform for total control

- Faster settlements

- Competitive FX rates

www.3s.money

