BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CanYourGymDoThat--UBX [pronounced You-Box], the Australian boutique fitness innovator renowned for its flexible workout schedules and unique boxing and strength regimens, announces a groundbreaking development—“Extended Access,” revolutionizing the landscape.

“Extended Access” grants UBX members unprecedented freedom to train outside traditional hours, transcending the constraints of regular boutique gym schedules. This feature not only enhances member experience but also significantly bolsters member retention and franchise revenue through increased yield, conversions, capacity and demand.

UBX co-founder, Tim West says of this latest innovation: "due to high staff costs, most boutique gyms open for a morning and afternoon shift during the week and a Saturday morning shift on the weekend, meaning they're actually shut more than they're open.”

“We knew members would train more regularly if they had more access to the gym, so we created a system that can deliver a highly engaging and effective workout even outside of staffed hours. And the more that we can continue expanding on the value we give to our members, we know the more likely we are to retain them and nurture strong advocates of our brand."

The “Coaching Screens” integral to UBX gyms provide members with a seamless workout experience at any time. These screens offer complete workout guidance, from visual exercise demonstrations to reps and heart rate zone indicators, supported by Myzone Heart Rate technology. This system ensures an engaging workout during both staffed and non-staffed hours.

UBX allows members to start workouts at any time without pre-booking, challenging the traditional class timetable model. When unable to visit the gym, members have access to UBX's on-demand workout app, offering a variety of boxing and strength exercises consistent with the in-gym training methodology. Now, “Extended Access” also provides round-the-clock fitness flexibility.

2023 has marked substantial growth for UBX, with expansion into four new countries, a partnership with Warner Bros Pictures and Universal for "Creed III," and a global deal with adidas Combat Sports. With a vision of dominating half of its global market share in the US, the brand is on a steadfast journey to surpass 500 gyms in the next 5 years, setting a new record in the boxing fitness sector, and has plans to reach 3,000 in due course.

Embracing the "convenience economy," UBX stands at the forefront of boutique fitness by delivering the most accessible and flexible training options to its members. The “Extended Access” initiative places UBX at the pinnacle of consumer demand in the fitness domain, affirming its pioneering status and commitment to integrating fitness seamlessly into modern, busy lifestyles.

About UBX:

UBX is a boxing fitness franchise founded in Brisbane, Australia, by Tim West and four-time world champion boxer Danny Green. With over 100 locations worldwide, UBX offers a unique mix of boxing and strength training in a 12-round circuit. The company's goal is to give everyone the opportunity to train like a boxer, and to become the largest boxing community in the world.

For more information, visit UBX's website at www.ubxtraining.com.

