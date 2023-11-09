ANTWERP, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Agspec Australia Pty Ltd (‘Agspec’), a leading distributor of crop nutrition, crop protection and specialty agricultural products in Australia. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2024, after fulfilment of customary closing conditions.

The acquisition aligns perfectly with Azelis’ commitment to bring innovation through formulation as Agspec's core business is dedicated to formulating and delivering solutions to its customers. Agspec's portfolio of crop protection and crop nutrition products complements Azelis’ existing offering, enabling it to offer a wider and more diversified range of products and services to its customers in the agricultural and horticultural markets.

Established in 2004, Agspec is headquartered in Mount Gambier, South Australia, with sales representatives covering Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The 10-strong team of professionals, qualified agronomists and horticulturalists is co-managed by two founders, Jonathon Lillecrapp and Andrew Glynn, who will remain with the company to ensure a seamless transition. By integrating Agspec's expertise and portfolio, Azelis strengthens its position in the Australian agricultural and horticultural markets and enhances its customer offering with cutting-edge innovations and tailor-made solutions.

Jonathon Lillecrapp and Andrew Glynn, Founders of Agspec, comment:

“We are delighted to be joining Azelis, with their expertise in developing and marketing specialty chemicals, as this is synonymous with the Agspec business model. Azelis provides the critical mass for Agspec to fully realize its potential. Innovation being at the heart of Azelis' strategy, it seemed obvious to us that they would be the best and most complementary partner.”

Sertaç Sürür, CEO & President of Azelis APAC adds:

“This acquisition strengthens our lateral value chain for the broadacre and horticultural markets, enabling us to offer a truly compelling proposition for both principals and customers. Agspec’s portfolio is highly complementary to our current one and will enhance the life sciences range of Azelis Australia. We look forward to welcoming Agspec’s experienced team with a shared vision, and a stronger regional presence across this key market segment.”

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 3,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 59,000 customers, supported by +2,700 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2022). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 65 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers’ product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

Azelis

Emmanuel Linares

Corporate Communications Manager

+33 1 89 54 89 39

emmanuel.linares@azelis.com