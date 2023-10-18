ClickUp expands presence in-region to grow impact and better support customers

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClickUp, the productivity platform that brings work together in one place, announced today that it is expanding its investment in APAC with localised data hosting in response to its immense growth and innovation in the region. ClickUp customers subscribed to the company's Enterprise plan will now have the option to host and keep their data in ClickUp's APAC region at no additional cost.

Operated by Amazon Web Services, ClickUp's APAC data centre is based in Australia. This offering provides customers in APAC with complete ownership of their data and peace of mind that all data will meet regional data hosting requirements. Customers will experience increased performance and the ability to scale operations without compromising speed or efficiency. ClickUp will begin migrating eligible workspaces today. Furthermore, due to high demand, a second data centre will be added in APAC in the upcoming months.

In addition to the new data centre, ClickUp announced the hire of Ankesh Chopra, Vice President, APAC. Ankesh's role is to expand ClickUp's presence in the region through strategic hiring and sales. Ankesh brings nearly 20 years of B2B sales experience at highly disruptive organisations such as Zscaler and AppDynamics. His proven ability to scale ARR and grow highly effective sales teams will accelerate ClickUp's mission to make work more productive around the world.

"I am thrilled to join ClickUp to lead our go-to-market strategy in APAC. Our product is fantastic, our team is world-class and the market opportunity is vast," said Ankesh Chopra, Vice President APAC, ClickUp. "In the short time since I've joined the team, there has been great demand for our product, Which is why we are launching this data centre and have another coming in short succession. I'm eager to expand our impact in the region so that we can achieve our ultimate mission to make the world more productive."

ClickUp's presence in APAC is already substantial. The company currently helps over 1 million teams and over 2 million users in the region, including customers such as Ego Pharmaceuticals, Catholic Education Diocese of Wollongong and Foxtel and it's eager to grow its presence even more. Ankesh will be doubling the team in-region, hiring across the Philippines, Australia and India. With a focus on expanding operations in the Philippines, Ankesh aims to have more than 200 employees across sales, support and engineering in its Manilla location by the end of FY23.

"We have immense opportunity in APAC," said Gaurav Agarwal, Chief Growth Officer, ClickUp. "In less than half the time as our competitors, ClickUp has become the go-to vendor for all productivity and project management needs. Our presence in APAC is expanding rapidly with triple-digit growth year-over-year. We want to over-deliver for our customers by expanding our strong presence in the region. More and more businesses in APAC are investing in efficiency and we want to ensure that we help businesses consolidate applications, cut costs and get the most out of their human capital."

About ClickUp

ClickUp is the world’s only all-in-one productivity platform that flexes to the way people want to work. It replaces all individual workplace productivity tools with a single, unified platform that includes project management, document collaboration, whiteboards, spreadsheets, and role-based AI tools. Founded in 2017 and based in San Diego, ClickUp is on a mission to make the world more productive. As one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world, ClickUp helps 10 million users across nearly 2 million teams lead a more productive life and save at least one day every week. To learn more, visit www.clickup.com.

