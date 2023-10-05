SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#circulareconomy--Sims Limited (ASX:SGM), a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy, today announced the publication of its fiscal year 2023 Sustainability Reporting Suite.

The company’s annual sustainability reporting suite, which is comprised of a climate report, sustainability report and databook, captures progress against its three sustainability pillars:

Operate responsibly

Close the loop

Partner for change

“During the year, the company has made strong performance against our sustainability goals, including early achievement of our 23% reduction in carbon emissions by 2025 target, delivering a 32% reduction on emissions from our FY20 baseline year thanks to an accelerated uptake of renewable electricity across our global operations,” said Stephen Mikkelsen, chief executive officer and managing director at Sims Limited. “We’ve also made substantial progress against closing the gender pay equity gap and delivered record safety performance for the third year in a row.”

During the year, Sims Limited also published its first tax transparency report, committed to the 40:40 Vision for gender balanced leadership by 2030, and welcomed 50 cadets/trainees to begin careers in the circular economy, 40% of whom were women.

The company’s sustainability accomplishments have been recognised by leading indices and rankings, such as the FTSE4Good Index, DJSI Sustainability Index, CDP Climate leadership, the 2023 Financial Times Climate Leaders APAC list, Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies in America list, the As You Sow Carbon Clean200 list, and the Corporate Knights Global100 Most Sustainable Companies list.

Guided by its purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, Sims Limited recycles millions of tonnes of materials, which positively impacts the environment, while creating value for its stakeholders.

The full sustainability reporting suite is available to view or download on the company’s website, www.simsltd.com/sustainability.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited creates value by using circular solutions to provide pathways to a low-carbon economy. Through its three business divisions, Sims Lifecycle Services, Sims Metal, and Sims Resource Renewal, Sims Limited enables the reuse of finite natural resources and fosters decarbonisation of customers’ supply chains, which creates measurable, positive impact for individuals, communities, industries and governments. Anchored by its purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, Sims Limited’s three sustainability pillars, operate responsibly, close the loop, and partner for change, drive their strategic approach for creating new, innovative solutions that make resources available for future use and reduce environmental loss. The company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). For more information, visit www.simsltd.com.

Investor Relations

Ana Metelo

Director, Investor Relations

ana.metelo@simsmm.com

Media Relations

Réal Hamilton-Romeo

Global Head, Communications and Marketing

real.hamiltonromeo@simsmm.com